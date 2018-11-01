VIC FALLS MAYOR HAS THE LAST LAUGH

THE MDC Alliance national leadership has reversed a decision by its provincial committee in Matabeleland North to fire Victoria Falls Mayor, Councillor Somvelo Dlamini.



The party’s provincial secretary, Mr Mxolisi Ndlovu, advised Clr Dlamini of his expulsion in a letter dated October 20, 2018, accusing him of bringing the party into disrepute by defying directives and undermining protocol among other charges.



Clr Dlamini’s charges were premised on the fact that he allegedly defied the party’s decree where he was supposed to stand as deputy mayor and leave the mayorship for preferred candidate, Clr Margaret Varley of Ward 1.



The party’s national secretary, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, wrote to the provincial committee on Wednesday accusing them of not following procedure.



“I am in receipt of your letter purporting to expel the said member from the party. I also refer to the minutes of the provincial executive committee meeting, it’s clear that no charges were laid and no disciplinary hearing was conducted in relation to the member.



“Please note that in terms of Clause 6.1.9 of the Real Change Code of ethics Annexure B of the constitution, a member can only be dismissed after due process has been followed. It’s clear that this has not been the case and your purported expulsion is therefore null and void,” said Mr Mwonzora in a letter dated October 29.



He said the provincial executive committee does not have the power to expel any member from the party.



“Your purported expulsion of the member is null and void for want of compliance with the party constitution as that is the duty of the national disciplinary committee headed by the national chairperson or the national council,” Mr Mwonzora said.



In an interview, Mr Mwonzora confirmed writing the letter and said the provincial leadership acted without the knowledge of the party leadership.



“Every decision we make we must follow the constitution. Regarding Victoria Falls, the constitution is very clear that there ought to be a process where the person is given the right to be heard.

“What it means is that he hasn’t been removed and if the province wishes to remove him they will have to call him for a hearing. I have not said they should not discipline him, they have that right but they should follow the procedure,” he said.



Mr Mwonzora said the national leadership only learnt about the issue after the province had already fired Cllr Dlamini.



Meanwhile, Mr Mwonzora has urged members who disagree with the party leadership to follow internal appeal procedure.



Yesterday, Clr Dlamini chaired the full council meeting which was attended by scores of residents.