skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 15 November 2018
CHAMISA PRESSER : LIVE
Thursday, November 15, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
VIDEO : CHAMISA KIDNAP DRAMA
ED, CHIWENGA FEUD EXPLODES
Intense jostling for control of the ruling Zanu PF between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga is escalating ...
MUGABE NEVER BELIEVED ED, CHIWENGA WILL TOPPLE HIM : MOYO
FORMER President Robert Mugabe was forewarned about the coup that would topple him from power, but distrusted those who warned him and bel...
CHARAMBA SPEAKS ON NEW CHURCH
ZIMBABWE’S finest gospel music couple Charles and Olivia Charamba were humbled by the high turnout of people who attended their first chur...
I WILL INVEST IN ZIM : CHINESE BILLIONAIRE
ONE of China’s top billionaires, Mr Li Jinyuan, has committed to invest in Zimbabwe after he held talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa la...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment