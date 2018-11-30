84 ON DEATH ROW AT HRE PRISON





EIGHTY-FOUR inmates at Harare Central Prison are on death row, H-Metro is informed.





In an interview, the Prison Officer in Charge Assistant Commissioner Never Kambizi said 84 inmates were condemned while three inmates escaped prison at the beginning of the year.





The prison dad 1921 inmates as of yesterday. Ass Comm Kambizi said the prison was oversubscribed with close to 500 prisoners.





“We have only one person who is on life imprisonment and eighty-four condemned inmates.





“Holding capacity of Harare Central Prison is 1474 but today we have 1921 inmates,” said Ass-Comm Kazingizi.





“Most of the inmates are undergoing training in various skills to meet our mission to protect society from criminal elements through the incarceration, rehabilitation of offenders for their successful reintegration into society while exercising reasonable, safe, secure and humane control.



