MAN STABBED OVER NUDE PICS





A man who was formerly employed as a general hand at Mvuma General Hospital was hospitalised in Gweru last week after his wife allegedly stabbed him over nude pictures of a local bar lady in his phone.





Kudakwashe Simbaneuta, who resides in Mushayavhudzi Suburb in Mvuma confirmed the incident when The Mirror called him.





Allegations are that Lindsay Nyengera stabbed Simbaneuta accusing him of cheating with Precious Kwashira who works as a bar lady at Hamandishe Bottle Store in Mvuma.

Midlands provincial Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she could not comment on the story as she was out of office.





“I was fast asleep when I woke up from the pain of a sharp stab. I was shocked that my wife decided to stab me in my sleep,” said Simbaneuta over the phone.





Sources said Simbaneuta had an argument with his wife over a suspected extra-marital affair.





Sources said his wife questioned him why a bar lady sent nude pictures to his phone. Simbaneuta then drew a knife threatening to stab his wife for nagging him but his wife overpowered him and stabbed him instead. Masvingo Mirror



