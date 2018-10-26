ED : I WILL LEAD CORRUPTION FIGHT





President Mnangagwa will lead the fight against corruption after he reserved to his office several laws meant to curb graft.





The President also set out functions for Cabinet ministers in several Statutory Instruments contained in an Extraordinary Government published last Friday.





President Mnangagwa laid out his functions in SI 212 of 2018.





“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 104 (1) of the Constitution as read with section 37 (2) of the Interpretation Act, reserved to himself (a) the administration of the Acts set out in the schedule and (b) the functions conferred or imposed on his office to the extent that those functions have not been assigned to some other minister,” read part of SI 212.





The Acts that the President will administer are; the Anti-Corruption Act, Commissions of Inquiry Act, Emergency Powers Act, Frederick Clayton Trust Act, Honours and Awards Act, Interception of Communication Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, Presidential Salary and Allowances Act, Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act, Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe Act and the Zimbabwe National Security Council Act.





President Mnangagwa has prioritised the fight against corruption and has established an anti-corruption taskforce in his office to expedite the prosecution of corruption cases.





Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will be in charge of the Procurement Act, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and the Research Act.





Vice President Kembo Mohadi will administer the District Development Fund Act and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Act.













The President also assigned functions to Cabinet ministers.





The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will administer the Anti-Personnel Mines (Prohibition) Act, Chemical Weapons (Prohibition) Act, Commonwealth Forces (Jurisdiction) Act, Defence Act, Defence Procurement Act, Ex-Political Detainees and Restrictees Act, Geneva Conventions Act, National Heroes Dependants (Assistance) Act, National Service Act, War Veterans Compensation Act, Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Act and the Zimbabwe National Defence Act.





Energy and Power Development Minister, Joram Gumbo will administer the Electricity Act, Mozambique Feruka Pipeline Act, Petroleum Act, Pipeline Act, Rural Electrification Act, Zambezi River Authority Act and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Act.





Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube will be in charge of the African Development Fund (Membership of Zimbabwe Act), African Development Fund (Zimbabwe) Act, Africa Export-Import Bank Membership of Zimbabwe and Branch Office Agreement Act, Asset Management Act, Audit Office Act, Balance of Payment Reporting Act, Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act, Banking Act, Bills of Exchange Act, Building Societies Act, Capital Gains Tax Act, Census and Statistics Act, Chartered Accountants Act, Collective Investments Schemes Act, Customs and Excise Duty Act, Decimal Currency Act, Deposit Protection Act, Estate Duty Act, Exchange Control Act, Finance and Fiscal Appeal Court Act while Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo will be in charge of the Privileges and Immunities Act.



