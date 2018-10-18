CHIWENGA SOLDIER BREAKS INTO NEIGHBOUR'S HOUSE





A SOLDIER assigned to guard Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s Borrowdale Brooke residence was yesterday convicted of stealing from his boss’ neighbour.





Nyasha Mbudaya (25) pleaded guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before Harare magistrate Regis Mutero who remanded him to today for sentencing.





The State said on October 15 this year, at around 10pm Mbudaya, who is assigned to the Presidential Guard unit, was deployed to carry out static guard duties at Chiwenga’s residence.





The following day around 2am, he broke into Vengai Guni’s house and stole steel reinforcements worth $2 000 and loaded them into his unregistered Mazda Demio vehicle.





But he was seen by Jainos Madzivire, a security guard who was on patrol in the area. Mbudaya was then stopped and searched at the main exit gate and found with the stolen property, leading to his arrest.





Meanwhile an unlicensed commuter omnibus driver, Silas Hungwe was yesterday jailed for 30 months and banned for life from driving after he crashed into Chiwenga’s official vehicle in Borrowdale, causing serious damages to both vehicles. In passing the sentence, magistrate Barbara Mateko said cases of people driving without licences are prevalent and if convicted, must be placed behind bars.





“Cases of this nature are prevalent where people don’t hesitate to get behind the wheel without licences. Hungwe must be remanded in custody to deter other would-be-offenders,” Mateko said.





The court heard that on August 24 along Borrowdale Road at the intersection of Kingsmead Road, Hungwe drove into Chiwenga’s car, which was part of a motorcade after failing to give way.



