VIOLENCE : MDC SUPPORTERS ABANDON HOMES

“All that indicates retribution, lack of freedom in the country. There is no freedom after voting and what Mnangagwa talks about are just words to hoodwink the international community, yet on the ground, you have examples of rising cases of victimisation. Those people have families and that abuse is affecting a lot of people. The abuses are actually on the rise and this is contrary to what Mnangagwa says when seeking recognition,” Komichi said yesterday.