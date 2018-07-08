MUGABE TESTIFIES AT THE BLUE ROOF

Former president Robert Mugabe who has lived a relatively quiet life since he was ousted in November last year, was on Thursday made to testify in a case in which he was duped by an aide of property worth $50 000.



To get him to give evidence, court records show that Harare magistrate Josephine Sande along with other court officials, descended on Mugabe’s Borrowdale home, to hear his testimony.



This was after the court had conducted an inspection in-loco at Zimbabwe House, where the stolen property was being kept.



Also present was prosecutor, Francesca Mukumbiri. The court officials were in the company of Pepukai Zvakavapano, who is attached to the Presidential Guard, and is being accused of stealing over 100 laptops and computer accessories from the nonagenarian.



The complainant in the matter is one Wonder Enock Nyamurima, 52, a provincial intelligence officer in the President’s Office.



During his initial court hearing, Zvakavapano denied the theft charges and claimed Mugabe had given him the laptops and computer accessories as he was to flee the country.

Zvakavapano alleged that the accessories were a token of appreciation for good service rendered during his tenure as president.



However, Mugabe denied knowing Zvakavapano. He also denied that he told Zvakavapano of alleged intentions to flee Zimbabwe, insisting Zimbabwe was his home.



After recording Mugabe’s testimony, Zvakavapano was supposed to appear in court for trial continuation but he never showed up and was issued with a warrant of arrest by presiding magistrate Josephine Sande.



According to State papers, it is alleged that sometime in March, Zimbabwe House was to undergo renovations.



In the State residence was Mugabe’s household goods, including a printer, computers and accessories.

The court heard that Nyamurima was instructed to transfer the goods from Zimbabwe House to Polloground where five shipping containers had been put to secure the goods.

The goods were transferred and secured in the containers.



Zvakavapano and Marega allegedly broke three padlocks on three of the containers and allegedly stole computer accessories, laptops, desk top computer sets and printers valued at $49 982. Daily News