CHISIPITE GIRLS RECORDING GOES VIRAL

CHISIPITE Girls High School in Harare is at pains to clear its name after some of its pupils were captured on camera singing an explicit song where they were referring to themselves as “sluts” and suggesting they were having unprotected sex.



“Baba tese tirimahure, tese tinoda n****, hapana anoramba n**** (Father, we’re all sluts, no one refuses to engage in unprotected sex) . . .” they sang clapping their hands while recording themselves.

Though it is not clear when the video was recorded, it went viral on social media on Thursday and raised eyebrows with some questioning the morality of the school.





There were mixed feelings about the recording with some defending the pupils who are doing Lower Six at the girls’ school saying there was nothing amiss considering their age.

Some bashed them saying they needed to focus on their studies.





“Eish, part of me thinks moral degradation of society then I remember there were no smart phones when we were in high school and we were probably worse,” wrote one Michael Mangenje on Facebook in response to the video.





Some felt the pupils were reflecting what was going on in society where older men, referred to as blessers, are known to prey on young school girls.

“The visibly excitable young Chisipite High School girl who did the ‘tese tinoda n****, hapana anoramba n****’ clip is extremely unfortunate because while I agree that her comments are not a good example of what is expected of young school girls, it brings to light the reality of what’s going on in schools.





“Older men are seriously sleeping with schoolchildren. This however, isn’t new, the problem is with social media. She might get suspended or expelled and her career might go up in smoke, but this is a lesson for young people at school,” wrote one Katsande.





Supporting the pupils was Internet personality — Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele — who said their behaviour was normal as they were going through adolescence.





“We were once young and carefree students at some point and we sang worse songs than the girls at Chisipite. Hope we’re judging those little beautiful kids from an honest place not from hatred that their parents can afford $4 000 per term and we can’t.”





Another concurred with Ndebele saying: “I showed my son Dylan the video and he sang along. He said mum, this is also one of our war cries at school.”





Others said the pupils singing such a song did not mean they were practicing unsafe sex.

“All those judging should know that singing is one thing and doing is another thing. They’re kids, let them have fun. We probably used to sing worse. They probably don’t even know what they’re singing. Let’s let them be,” wrote one Bruce.





However, many said what set them apart from pupils these days was that there were no recordings of the songs/videos. As such, they suggested that the students desist from recording such videos in order to avoid situations like these.





“We sang worse than this in our days but children of today should be taught that they should not take videos that they do not want the world to see.”





The video landed in the hands of the school’s authorities who yesterday morning distanced themselves from the song saying it was not sanctioned by the school and was not a war cry.





“Thank you to all of those who have let us know about the appalling video that some of our L6 pupils made. The girls’ parents have been notified and share our disappointment in the pupils’ behaviour.





“The girls have been punished and regret their actions. This was not a war cry or in any way sanctioned by the school but an isolated incident involving six pupils,” wrote the school in a statement. This is not an accurate reflection of our school culture and community, a sentiment shared by our parents, alumni and pupils.





We thank you for your support of Chisipite,” wrote one Mrs Hill from the school. Chronicle