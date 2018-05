TSVANGIRAI'S UNCLE ENDORSES KHUPE

“We believe Dr Khupe is on the right side which is why I am here representing the Tsvangirai family today. I personally used to have long discussions with Tsvangirai and he was very much particular about constitutionalism and Dr Khupe has shown those qualities. However, as a family we are currently very much divided on a number of issues including the issue of who is the rightful leader of the MDC-T but we are in the process of resolving it and I promise you once we have resolved this, then we will show Chamisa our true colours,” said Mr Chiremba.