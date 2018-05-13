TSVANGIRAI'S UNCLE ENDORSES KHUPE





SQUABBLING MDC-T factions continue to seek relevance among their supporters by claiming to have been endorsed by their late leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s family, with the latest being the Dr Thokozani Khupe-led faction after they paraded one of Tsvangirai’s uncles at their manifesto launch held in Bulawayo yesterday.





A couple of months ago Tsvangirai’s daughter, Miss Vimbai Tsvangirai, threw her weight behind another faction leader Mr Nelson Chamisa during an MDC Alliance campaign rally at Nzvimbo Business Centre in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central Province.





In addressing the Nzvimbo rally, Miss Tsvangirai said Mr Chamisa was the right candidate to take “Zimbabwe to Canaan”.





In the latest developments, the Dr Khupe-faction pulled their own Tsvangirai family endorsement card when the uncle, a Mr Sainos Chiremba was introduced at their manifesto launch that was held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.





Mr Chiremba was originally seated with the public but as the event continued, the party’s deputy organising secretary, Mr Alfred Ncube was spotted approaching and requesting him to come join the high table where Dr Khupe and the rest of the national standing committee were seated.





He was later introduced to the crowd by the party deputy president, Mr Obert Gutu who said they were blessed to have the spirit of Morgan Tsvangirai among them. In an interview after the rally, Mr Chiremba confirmed that he was indeed Mr Tsvangirai’s uncle saying he was part of the family that recognised Dr Khupe as the true leader of the MDC-T. He, however, acknowledged that as a family they were divided as there were some who were backing Mr Chamisa.





“We believe Dr Khupe is on the right side which is why I am here representing the Tsvangirai family today. I personally used to have long discussions with Tsvangirai and he was very much particular about constitutionalism and Dr Khupe has shown those qualities. However, as a family we are currently very much divided on a number of issues including the issue of who is the rightful leader of the MDC-T but we are in the process of resolving it and I promise you once we have resolved this, then we will show Chamisa our true colours,” said Mr Chiremba.





Meanwhile, the party launched their campaign manifesto titled; Building an Economy to Support Transformation (BEST).





Dr Khupe said her government would prioritise economic rejuvenation through rapid re-industrialisation and the creation of decent jobs.



