ROBBERS POUNCE ON CHURCH, STEAL $80K

A CHRISTIAN denomination in Bulawayo allegedly lost $75 000 and R31 100 to burglars who broke into its church hours after a fund-raising event.
The thieves also got away with 10 buckets full of coins that had not been counted.
The break-in and theft occurred between 7PM on Sunday and 7AM on Monday.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.
“We are investigating a case of theft which occurred last week. We are not yet sure whether it was an unlawful entry or theft case. No arrests have been made yet but investigations are underway.
“We are appealing to members of the public to desist from keeping large sums of money at home or business premises as this attracts thieves,” she said.
A source within the church said Pastor Lovemore Moyo who resides at the church premises discovered the theft on Monday morning and reported the matter to police.
Efforts to get a comment from Pastor Moyo were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.
When a Chronicle news crew visited the church on Wednesday, congregants became hostile and chased them away. They denied that the church lost money to thieves.
The congregants ordered the photographer to delete all the pictures he had taken. Chronicle
