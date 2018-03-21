COMMAND AGRI EXTENDED : CHIWENGA

The 2018 tobacco season was officially opened today with Government indicating that it is now extending Command Agriculture to tobacco.



The season was officially opened by Acting President Constantino Chiwenga at the Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare and was witnessed by Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, Minister Perrance Shiri, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Colonel Christian Katsande (Rtd), Chinese Ambassador, Mr Huang Ping and other stakeholders in the tobacco industry.

Contract sales opened today.



The Acting President also witnessed the sale of the first bale which was bought for $4, 90 per kilogramme. Act Pres Chiwenga said starting from 2018/19 season, tobacco would be included under the Command Agriculture.





“I am elated to report that Government has extended the Tobacco Contract Model to the same category, Special Maize Production programme commonly known as Command Agriculture which recently has been extended to cover wheat, soyabeans, livestock, fisheries and wildlife production,” he said.