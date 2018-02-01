FARM WORKER FORCED TO EAT FAECES

Johannesburg - Springs police have arrested the wife and son of a farmer accused of force-feeding faeces to one of his employees.





Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the two were arrested on Thursday on charges of crimen injuria, assault, kidnapping and defamation of character.





Ramphora said the farmer, his wife and their son took part in assaulting and humiliating the worker at their farm near Endicott, east of Johannesburg, before forcing the worker to eat faeces.





He said the incident occurred in early December and the worker was allegedly tortured after he failed to switch on the engine of a septic tank pump on the family's smallholding outside Springs.





"The farmer's wife and his son were arrested today, but we are still looking for the farmer," Ramphora said.





Ramphora said once the farmer had been arrested more charges could be added.



