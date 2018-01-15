CHIWENGA MEETS SA TYCOON





The South African billionaire, who has businesses in various sectors of the economy including infrastructure and construction, investment and private equity, engineering, water and sanitation, ICT, energy, mining and tourism, among others said he was itching to establish projects in different sectors of the economy in Zimbabwe to the tune of US$1,2 billion.

He told journalists after meeting Acting President Chiwenga that he had already identified projects in the energy sector where he was willing to improve Zimbabwe’s street lighting using solar energy, the supply of electricity transformers, water treatment chemicals, construction of a five-star hotel in Victoria Falls and an industrial park, among other ventures.



He said his investment package was anchored on sustainable job creation, economic revival and furthering food security to drive exports for the country for foreign currency generation.

He hailed Zimbabwe’s industrious workforce, its education standards and professionalism.



The visit follows a meeting he held with President Mnangagwa on December 21 last year in Pretoria, South Africa. Mr Gumede — who is the founder and executive chairman of Guma Group — is an award-winning businessman and entrepreneur who is also the current co-chair of the SA-Russia Business Council, and was co-chair of the Brics Business Forum in China in 2011.



