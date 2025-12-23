skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 23 December 2025
ED : I WILL HOLIDAY IN ZIM
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WANTED GURUVE KILLER NABBED
GURUVE MASS MURDERER CAPTURED ARRESTED Anymore Zvitsva, alias Modho, 32, was apprehended today in Guruve, sparking a chaotic scene. Zvits...
CITY PARAMEDICS BLEED COUNCIL DRY
A group of unscrupulous and corrupt paramedics employed by the Harare City Council (HCC) is reportedly siphoning thousands of dollars throug...
GRIEVING WIDOW : MEN PESTERING ME FOR SEX
Tatenda Pinjisi’ s widow, Mellisa Chikuti, has claimed there are men who are coming to her, disguised as Good Samaritans, when their real mi...
COP BEATS UP PASTOR OVER GIRLFRIEND
A police officer who allegedly severely assaulted a Masvingo pastor and his friend and damaged their vehicle, a Mercedez Benz over a girlfri...
MAHERE POLL WIN ANGERS VARAKASHI
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment