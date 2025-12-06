ED HANDS OVER MORE CARS



It was a morning of pure, unfiltered joy at State House yesterday as a group of Zimbabwe’s top sports stars received an unforgettable “thank you” from President Mnangagwa for their incredible achievements.

The air was electric with pride and gratitude as the President personally handed over brand-new vehicles to national heroes who have made the country beam with pride.

For Herentals Queens captain Tabeth Mutinhiri, the moment was overwhelmingly emotional.

Just over a year ago, a devastating ankle injury threatened to end her football career.

Yet, through resilience and support, she not only returned to the pitch but led her team to a historic fourth consecutive Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League title.

Sitting in the driver’s seat of her new Ford Ranger, Mutinhiri was moved to tears.

“This is simply unbelievable,” she said, her voice full of emotion.

“I never imagined this. This reward isn’t just for me — it’s for the female game and for everyone who believed in me.”

The 29-year-old made a remarkable recovery from a nasty ankle injury suffered during a training session at the National Sports Stadium B Arena early last year, which not only threatened to end her career but also her dream of playing in the CAF Women’s Champions League.





For months, she was convinced her professional career was as good as over but her club pulled all the stops to ensure she was back on her feet.

She bounced back at the beginning of the season and led Herentals Queens to a record fourth Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League championship on the bounce.

She was not alone in her celebration.

Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai, still buzzing from leading his team to a record third Chibuku Super Cup victory, was all smiles.

“It’s always good to have a President who recognises sport,” he beamed, his disappointment from missing out on a Soccer Star of the Year award earlier on Friday night completely forgotten.

“This gesture makes football such a beautiful sport . . . It’s always good to have a President who recognises sport; that is why we are enjoying the game, in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Chisumbanje and anywhere else across the country.

“The gesture by President Mnangagwa is a big one. It makes football such a beautiful sport. I am at a loss for words. May the Almighty God bless President Mnangagwa abundantly. A huge shoutout to my teammates and every part that makes the Dynamos family, especially the fans.”

Jalai led Dynamos to the Chibuku Super Cup triumph after a 1-0 win in the final against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium.

Accompanying Jalai was the club’s board chairperson Benard Marriot Lusengo, among some members of the executive, including marketing manager David Chikomo.

Also honoured was Sikandar Raza, the inspirational captain of the Chevrons cricket team, who helped secure Zimbabwe’s qualification for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Though he could not attend in person, his reward awaits him, a testament to his leadership on the global stage.

The gesture follows last week’s surprise for Walter Musona, captain of the sensational debutants Scottland, who also received a vehicle for steering his team to a podium finish in their first Premier Soccer League season. Sunday Mail