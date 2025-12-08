BANK EMPLOYEE STEALS US$96K

A Crown Bank employee has been hauled before the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of defrauding Dairibord group finance director Mr Leonard Mutunga of US$96 000 in a loan scam involving a property allegedly belonging to a deceased person.

The accused, Susan Shamiso Charewa of Aspindale Park, is facing fraud charges after she reportedly misrepresented the ownership of a residential property she offered as loan security. She appeared before magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo last week and was remanded in custody. Her bail ruling is expected today.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu, the incident occurred in November 2024 when Charewa allegedly approached Mutunga seeking financial assistance, claiming she urgently needed a US$96 000 loan.

She is said to have been accompanied by two men, whom she introduced as her father, Kennedy Chatambudza Chinyowa, and her son, Shingirirai Maruta. To secure the loan, Charewa allegedly claimed that her father had agreed to cede Stand Number 1879, Mutoko Road, New Marlborough, Harare as collateral.

Trusting her representations, Mutunga handed over the money on December 5, 2024, in the presence of a witness, Wadzanayi Manyika. A written loan agreement was reportedly signed, stipulating repayment in three equal monthly instalments of US$32 000.

However, by March 2025, Charewa had allegedly failed to repay the money despite repeated efforts by Mutunga to recover it. He later sought a High Court order to auction the pledged property.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the stand in question was part of a deceased estate and not registered in Charewa's name. It was further established that the person she presented as her father - Kennedy Chinyowa - died on June 19, 2021, long before the loan transaction took place.

Following the alleged deception, Mutunga reported the matter to ZRP Milton Park, leading to Charewa's arrest at her workplace on December 3, 2025. No funds have been recovered.

Charewa is expected back in court today for continuation of bail proceedings. Herald