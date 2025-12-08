BANK EMPLOYEE STEALS US$96K

A Crown Bank employee has been hauled before the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of defrauding Dairibord group finance director Mr Leonard Mutunga of US$96 000 in a loan scam involving a property allegedly belonging to a deceased person.
The accused,
Susan Shamiso Charewa of Aspindale Park, is facing fraud charges after she
reportedly misrepresented the ownership of a residential property she offered
as loan security. She appeared before magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo last week and was
remanded in custody. Her bail ruling is expected today.
According to
the State, represented by prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu, the incident occurred
in November 2024 when Charewa allegedly approached Mutunga seeking financial
assistance, claiming she urgently needed a US$96 000 loan.
She is said to
have been accompanied by two men, whom she introduced as her father, Kennedy
Chatambudza Chinyowa, and her son, Shingirirai Maruta. To secure the loan,
Charewa allegedly claimed that her father had agreed to cede Stand Number 1879,
Mutoko Road, New Marlborough, Harare as collateral.
Trusting her
representations, Mutunga handed over the money on December 5, 2024, in the
presence of a witness, Wadzanayi Manyika. A written loan agreement was
reportedly signed, stipulating repayment in three equal monthly instalments of
US$32 000.
However, by
March 2025, Charewa had allegedly failed to repay the money despite repeated
efforts by Mutunga to recover it. He later sought a High Court order to auction
the pledged property.
Subsequent
investigations revealed that the stand in question was part of a deceased
estate and not registered in Charewa's name. It was further established that
the person she presented as her father - Kennedy Chinyowa - died on June 19,
2021, long before the loan transaction took place.
Following the
alleged deception, Mutunga reported the matter to ZRP Milton Park, leading to
Charewa's arrest at her workplace on December 3, 2025. No funds have been
recovered.
Charewa is
expected back in court today for continuation of bail proceedings. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment