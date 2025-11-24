skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 24 November 2025
THE CHANGING OF GUARDS
Monday, November 24, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
18 SEX WORKERS DRAGGED TO COURT
18 commercial sex workers have appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court. 📹 : Arron Nyamayaro pic.twitter.com/xeG0LOWS9Q — H-Metro (@HMet...
ED'S DONATED ARMY CARS GATHERING DUST
There are allegations that the 102 top-of -the-range vehicles donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in...
SUPREME COURT JUDGE DIES
WIDOW, EIGHT OTHERS BATTLE FOR NKULUMANE
Nine candidates successfully filed their nomination papers on Thursday to contest the December 20 Nkulumane parliamentary by-election in Bul...
MUTSVANGWA SLAMS TAGWIREI : HATIDI DUDULA MUNO
Manhize fires at Tagwirei. Tells him he needs to attend the Chitepo School of Ideology. Video Credit @TechMagZW pic.twitter.com/rOoNFEnQ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment