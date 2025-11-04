POVERTY HAS BEEN HALVED IN ZIM, SAYS ED



Zimbabwe has cut its poverty rate by nearly half since 1995, President Mnangagwa announced yesterday at the World Summit for Social Development, marking one of Africa’s most remarkable achievements in poverty reduction in recent decades.

The poverty rate dropped from 62 percent to 38,3 percent between 1995 and 2019, while primary school enrolment reached 88 percent, representing dramatic improvements in living standards for millions of Zimbabweans.

The announcement comes as Zimbabwe seeks international support for its bid for a UN Security Council seat and reforms to global financial systems to ensure further progress.

Addressing the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, a high-level gathering focused on reviving progress toward global poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth, President Mnangagwa said despite facing challenges such as climate change and punitive economic sanctions, Zimbabwe is recording progress through people-tailored policies that are responsive to their needs.

This has been anchored on flagship Government financed programmes such as the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam), which benefits over 1,5 million learners annually, including children with disabilities, the Health Assistance Fund, which ensures access to healthcare for vulnerable citizens and smart agriculture policies and programmes that have ensured food security.

“In Zimbabwe, our national commitment is informed by the Constitution, which enshrines equality, social justice and the right to development.

“These principles are operationalised through Vision 2030 and our national development blueprint (National Development Strategy). They are also reflected in our foreign policy of Engagement and Re-engagement, which is grounded in sovereign equality, peaceful co-operation, solidarity and mutual respect among nations.

“On Poverty Eradication: Zimbabwe has made headway towards reducing poverty and improving access to education, healthcare and social protection. Poverty levels declined from 62 percent in 1995 to 38,3 percent in 2019.

Primary school enrolment has risen to 88 percent while adult literacy is 93,6 percent and life expectancy is at 64,7 years,” the President told the Summit.

Massive investment in climate-smart agriculture have led to successive bumper harvests in cash crops such as tobacco, improving the lives and livelihoods of many while the country is now self-sufficient in wheat production with a surplus for exports.

To provide social safety nets for the vulnerable, President Mnangagwa’s administration has digitised social registries, thus ensuring no one and no place is left behind.

The President added that the Summit, which will culminate in the adoption of a Doha Declaration, should also lead to reform of the world governance and financial architecture, which is presently skewed towards a few countries at the expense of the majority.

“However, progress remains constrained by coercive measures and unilateral sanctions imposed on us, climate shocks and restricted access to development finance. Zimbabwe, therefore, calls for reform of the international financial architecture, debt relief and enhanced development financing, consistent with the Seville Commitment on Financing for Development,” he said.

The Seville Commitment is an agreement from the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) that calls for a global reform of the financial architecture to support sustainable development.

It places emphasis on the need for greater, more equitable access to finance for developing countries, sustainable investment and the role of development banks in promoting innovation and addressing challenges like climate change and inequality. The commitment aims to close the US$4 trillion annual financing gap for the Sustainable Development Goals and sets out a high-level agenda for future action, though some observers note its commitments are currently non binding.

On job creation and decent work, which is a key thematic area of the Summit, the President said employment creation and decent work are central to Zimbabwe’s development strategy, adding that the country has been promoting this through the National Employment Policy Framework and Decent Work Country Programme, for enterprise development, skills training and infrastructure investment.

“The 2024 Labour Force Survey shows unemployment at 20,5 percent, down from over 30 percent in the mid-1990s. Modernising and reforming the Labour Act are ongoing, along with the strengthening of inspection systems and promotion of social dialogue through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum.

“Zimbabwe also participates in the ILO Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, advancing green jobs, youth employment and women’s empowerment”.

Turning to the social inclusion and equality front, the President said these are both constitutional and moral imperatives, with policies such as the National Social Protection Policy; Disability Policy Gender Policy and Devolution Framework, seeking to achieve the sustainable empowerment of communities so that no one and no place is left behind.

“Through our heritage-based Education 5.0 Model, we are promoting innovation and entrepreneurship while the Women’s Bank and Youth Empowerment Bank provide concessional finance. Women now hold leadership roles in every sector of society, reflecting progress toward gender parity.

“Our development philosophy which entrenches the belief that the duty to build, modernise and industrialise our country is the responsibility of all citizens, continues to inspire national unity and stewardship, a shared vision, hard work and collective responsibility,” he said.

Sustainable development, the President added cannot take root in an unequal global order and the President called for the recognition of Africa’s special circumstances, accompanied with the reforms of the international financial architecture and total removal of unilateral coercive measures, which undermine development and violate international law. Herald