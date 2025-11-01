HASSAN WINS 98% OF THE VOTES

(Reuters) - Tanzania's electoral commission declared on Saturday that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had won, with nearly 98% of the votes, an election that set off violent protests across the country this week.
The result
hands Hassan, who took power in 2021 after the death in office of her
predecessor, a five-year term to govern the East African country of 68 million
people.
Read about
innovative ideas and the people working on solutions to global crises with the
Reuters Beacon newsletter. Sign up here.
Protests
erupted during Wednesday's vote for president and parliament, with some
demonstrators tearing down banners of Hassan and setting fire to government
buildings and police firing teargas and gunshots, according to witnesses.
Demonstrators
are angry about the electoral commission's exclusion of Hassan's two biggest
challengers from the race and what they described as widespread repression.
Tanzania's main
opposition party said on Friday hundreds of people had been killed in the
protests, while the U.N. human rights office said credible reports indicated at
least 10 people were killed in three cities.
The government
dismissed the opposition's death toll as "hugely exaggerated" and has
rejected criticisms of its human rights record.
Reuters could
not independently verify casualty figures.
Deadly protests have continued to spread across Tanzania since voting began on Wednesday, in controversial elections key opposition figures were barred from running in.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 31, 2025
Several people have reportedly been killed, as violence spilled over into a border town in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/w8uPz2o7Lz
0 comments:
Post a Comment