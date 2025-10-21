ZANU PF : WE HAVE US$10M IN THE BANK

The ruling Zanu PF party is sitting on a war chest of approximately US$10 million despite not receiving its share of the funds from the Political Parties (Finance) Act, NewsDay can report.

The treasure is reported in the central committee report to the 22nd National People’s Conference which ended in Mutare on Saturday last week.

According to the report, Zanu PF has US$9 819 821,64 and ZWG722 860,97 in revenue.

The party boasts a national fundraising committee led by businessman Phillip Chiyangwa with members including James Makamba, Supa Mandiwanzira, Betty Kaseke, John Paradza, Patience Tapomwa and Scott Sakupwanya.

The committee is mandated to mobilise financial and material resources to fund party programmes and its salary bill, congresses and conferences and restructuring exercises.

The funds are also used for constitutional meetings including politburo, central committee, council of elders and national consultative assemblies; national departmental workshops, external travel and hosting foreign delegates.

“The party received Forty Thousand Two Hundred and Sixteen Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG40 216,00) and One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Nine United States dollars (US$120 869,00) from membership fees and subscriptions to date.

“Provinces were requested through Circular Number 1 of 2025 from the treasurer general, Cde Hon Advocate JFN Mudenda, to collect membership subscription as a once off payment for the whole year in full from the following categories of membership who are not affected by the current restructuring exercise such as politburo, central committee, national consultative assembly, national executive council members of all wings, provincial executive and district coordinating committee members,” the report said.

According to the party’s sources of revenue for the year ending September 30, 2025, the party received ZWG361 644,97 and US$9 170 000 through donations.

It also made US$163 595 in motor vehicle disposals, ZWG321 000 and US$268 690 through conference contributions and US$95 103,64 through the hire of party tents.

The party paid its staff US$3 981 987,16 and US$1 741 079,33 in salaries and gratuities.

The party is yet to receive its share of the government grant under the Political Parties (Finance) Act or any dividends from its investments during the current financial year.

The government has, however, gazetted the grants.

Meanwhile, the commissariat report revealed that Zanu PF has 81 167 cells and villages across Zimbabwe with 4 058 350 members.

“The commissariat department emphasises that recruitment of new party members and creation of new party cells/villages is a continuous exercise.

“Provinces are, therefore, urged to continue mobilising new members to grow the membership of the party. Meanwhile, the department is seized with researching and strategising on how recorded membership can translate to votes for the party,” the report said.

It further said the completion of the cell and village restructuring programme laid a foundation for the computerisation of party membership data.

“This digitalisation exercise is set to begin by September 2025. All necessary equipment is now in place and training of the data captures will commence mid-September 2025,” the department said.

The commissariat also said it was working with 150 organisations affiliated to the party with the department tasked with overall oversight of their activities and funds and other resources availed by the party through the Presidential Empowerment Revolving Fund.

It has also put in place a monitoring and evaluation mechanism to track how funds are being used to guard against abuse and enhance transparency and accountability.

“The party strongly cautions some errant organisations which claim to be affiliates of Zanu PF when they are not properly registered with the party. Any organisation or individual engaging with affiliates must ask for proof of affiliation,” the department said. Newsday