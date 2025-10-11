WE WILL NOT SHOOT PROTESTORS : MADAGASCAR SOLDIERS

Groups of Madagascar soldiers joined thousands of protestors in the capital Saturday, AFP reporters said, after announcing they would refuse any orders to shoot demonstrators.
Fresh youth-led
demonstrations in Antananarivo drew large crowds in one of the biggest
gatherings since a protest movement erupted on the Indian Ocean island on
September 25.
After police
used stun grenades and tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators, soldiers
arrived at the heart of the gathering near the Lake Anosy area where they were
welcomed with cheers.
Protesters
called out "Thank you!" to the soldiers, some of whom were waving
Madagascar flags, the images showed.
At a meeting at
an army barracks on the outskirts of the city earlier, the soldiers said they
would not take action against the protestors.
"Let us
join forces, military, gendarmes and police, and refuse to be paid to shoot our
friends, our brothers and our sisters," the soldiers at the base in
Soanierana district said in a video posted on social media.
They called on
soldiers at the airport to "prevent all aircraft from taking off" and
those in other camps to "refuse orders to shoot your friends".
"Close the
gates and await our instructions," they said. "Do not obey orders
from your superiors. Point your weapons at those who order you to fire on your
comrades-in-arms, because they will not take care of our families if we
die."
The
demonstrations on Saturday were the largest in several days in the youth-led
movement that was sparked by anger over power and water shortages and evolved
into a broader anti-government movement.
It was unclear
how many soldiers had joined the call on Saturday. AFP
Pagedhe re-SADC hapachina munhu ! The SADC CHAIRMAN has Fallen! The people of Madagascar 🇲🇬 have SPOKEN loud and clear, they say no to NONSENSE! What must happen now? Abasha Zvigananda!
