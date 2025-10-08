VICTORY FOR RIOZIM WORKERS

The High Court has blocked resources group RioZim Limited, which is under corporate rescue, from selling its assets as workers’ legal dispute progresses.
High Court
judge Justice Regis Dembure dismissed RioZim’s application to appeal an earlier
order stopping it from disposing of mines and other key assets, saying the
company had “no legal leg to stand on.”
He said the
mere filing of the application with the Registrar of the High Court, “even
before the merits of the application are considered, has the effect of
commencing corporate rescue proceedings.”
Dembure cited
earlier ruling in the Metallon Gold case.
In simple
terms, once a company files for corporate rescue, its hands are tied and it
cannot sell assets, restructure freely or dodge creditors without court
oversight.
RioZim’s
lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, argued that the company’s board should be allowed to
make operational decisions while waiting for a rescue practitioner to be
appointed.
“This board is
alive; the provisions of section 127 should not prevent it from making
necessary operational decisions to avoid financial distress,” he argued.
But the
Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers’ Union, which brought the case,
hit back.
“The company
cannot just choose which legal provisions apply to its convenience during its
financial turmoil,” said lawyer TL Mapuranga. “The notion that the board can
operate unrestricted is a gross misinterpretation of the law.”
Justice Dembure
agreed with the union, ruling that RioZim’s bid was “without merit” and
ordering the company to pay legal costs.
The decision
comes as RioZim faces mounting pressure from workers it owes over US$37 million
in unpaid wages and benefits.
More than 200
employees recently won an arbitration award, but their victory has been thrown
into limbo.
In recent
judgment, Justice Catherine Bachi Mzawazi struck the case off the roll after
RioZim’s lawyers argued the award could not be enforced because the company is
under corporate rescue.
“The respondent
tactfully sought refuge from the law at the detriment of the employees’ rights…
yet the law is the law nonetheless,” Justice Mzawazi remarked.
She said
corporate rescue temporarily froze all lawsuits until the process is completed
— usually within three months.
“Corporate
rescue is a lifeline thrown to enable a company in financial distress to be
rehabilitated to make a financial turnaround to meet its obligations,” she
said. Newsday
