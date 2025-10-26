STATE CRACKS DOWN ON ACTIVISTS

State security agents have been tracking activists they suspect to have played a part in organising the failed October 17 protests to push President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power and shocking details of how one of the prominent democracy campaigners was severely tortured before his arrest.

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba Veshanduko, was abducted by suspected state security agents, tortured for several hours and later dumped at a Harare police station.

Soon after the failed protests, police posted on X saying they were looking for Karembera for his alleged role in the demonstrations that were called by former Zanu PF central committee member Blessing Geza.

Geza, a war veteran, has been calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation for allegedly failing to clampdown on corruption and misgovernance since the beginning of the year, which led to his expulsion from the ruling party.

He regularly addresses Zimbabweans using social media channels where he would be donning military fatigues. Standard