LATE MP'S WIDOW CLEARED OF CAR THEFT

The case involving Nontokozo Moyo (25), widow of the late Insiza North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga, which drew public attention after she was brought before the courts for allegedly stealing a vehicle reportedly owned by her late husband’s driver, Sifiso Mpofu (34), has come to an end — she has been found not guilty and discharged.

Ms Moyo appeared for sentencing last Friday before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Mr Archie Wochiwunga, facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle. As the magistrate delivered the verdict, Ms Moyo, who sat quietly in the dock staring at the floor — perhaps contemplating the outcome — suddenly broke into a smile as the magistrate pronounced her acquittal.

In delivering the judgment, the magistrate cited inconsistencies in the complainant’s testimony.

“At first, when Mpofu was cross-examined by the State, he told the court that he did not know Moyo. However, on another occasion, when cross-examined by Moyo’s lawyer, he stated that he knew her as the late MP Taruvinga’s wife and had accompanied him to her family home to pay lobola. His testimonies were riddled with contradictions and cannot be relied upon,” said Mr Wochiwunga.

The court also noted that the investigating officer had failed to conduct thorough inquiries to determine the rightful owner of the vehicle in question.

“At present, the true ownership of the car remains unclear. Given that Moyo was the wife of the deceased, she cannot be accused of having stolen the vehicle,” the magistrate said.

The State, represented by Mufaro Ndirayire, filed an application requesting that the car be automatically awarded to the individual listed on the vehicle’s registration book. However, Moyo’s lawyer, Kwanele Nxumalo, objected, arguing that the State had “ambushed” him with the unexpected application.

“I did not anticipate the State would file such an application. I am requesting the court’s permission to file a counter-application on behalf of Moyo next week, on the 27th,” he said.

The magistrate granted the request, and Moyo’s legal team is expected to file their application on October 27, after which the court will announce a date for the ruling.

The court heard that on March 31 this year, at around 4PM, Mpofu parked the silver BMW X5 at his residence in Bulawayo’s Hillside suburb before travelling to Filabusi, where he conducts mining operations.

On a date unknown to the prosecution, but between March 31 and May 25 this year, Moyo allegedly went to the Hillside property and took the vehicle.

Upon his return, Mpofu discovered the car was missing and reported the matter to the police. Subsequent investigations led to Moyo’s arrest and the recovery of the vehicle. Chronicle