LATE MP'S WIDOW CLEARED OF CAR THEFT

The case involving Nontokozo Moyo (25), widow of the late Insiza North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga, which drew public attention after she was brought before the courts for allegedly stealing a vehicle reportedly owned by her late husband’s driver, Sifiso Mpofu (34), has come to an end — she has been found not guilty and discharged.
Ms Moyo
appeared for sentencing last Friday before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Mr
Archie Wochiwunga, facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle. As the
magistrate delivered the verdict, Ms Moyo, who sat quietly in the dock staring
at the floor — perhaps contemplating the outcome — suddenly broke into a smile
as the magistrate pronounced her acquittal.
In delivering
the judgment, the magistrate cited inconsistencies in the complainant’s
testimony.
“At first, when
Mpofu was cross-examined by the State, he told the court that he did not know
Moyo. However, on another occasion, when cross-examined by Moyo’s lawyer, he
stated that he knew her as the late MP Taruvinga’s wife and had accompanied him
to her family home to pay lobola. His testimonies were riddled with
contradictions and cannot be relied upon,” said Mr Wochiwunga.
The court also
noted that the investigating officer had failed to conduct thorough inquiries
to determine the rightful owner of the vehicle in question.
“At present,
the true ownership of the car remains unclear. Given that Moyo was the wife of
the deceased, she cannot be accused of having stolen the vehicle,” the
magistrate said.
The State,
represented by Mufaro Ndirayire, filed an application requesting that the car
be automatically awarded to the individual listed on the vehicle’s registration
book. However, Moyo’s lawyer, Kwanele Nxumalo, objected, arguing that the State
had “ambushed” him with the unexpected application.
“I did not
anticipate the State would file such an application. I am requesting the
court’s permission to file a counter-application on behalf of Moyo next week,
on the 27th,” he said.
The magistrate
granted the request, and Moyo’s legal team is expected to file their
application on October 27, after which the court will announce a date for the
ruling.
The court heard
that on March 31 this year, at around 4PM, Mpofu parked the silver BMW X5 at
his residence in Bulawayo’s Hillside suburb before travelling to Filabusi,
where he conducts mining operations.
On a date
unknown to the prosecution, but between March 31 and May 25 this year, Moyo
allegedly went to the Hillside property and took the vehicle.
Upon his
return, Mpofu discovered the car was missing and reported the matter to the
police. Subsequent investigations led to Moyo’s arrest and the recovery of the
vehicle. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment