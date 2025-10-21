LATE DOC'S ESTATE ROW : SON DRAGGED TO COURT

The trial of Tinashe Pswarayi, son of the late freedom fighter and medical practitioner Edward Munatsireyi Pswarayi, and his associate Tauya Masunda, who are facing charges of misappropriating over US$52 000 in rental income from properties belonging to the deceased’s estate, kicked off today with the complainant insisting that the pair committed an offence.
The State’s
chief witness and complainant advocate, Caleb Mucheche, told the court that
Masunda and Pswarayi unlawfully created two bogus shell trusts as part of a web
of fraud and theft, which they used to steal US$52 000 from the estate from
June 2014 to November 2014, in violation of section 42 of the Administration of
Estates Act [Chapter 6:01].
The case was
initiated by United Kingdom-based Takunda Pswarayi, a sibling and one of the
beneficiaries of the estate.
Tinashe, a
trustee of the late Dr Pswarayi’s estate, is unemployed, while Masunda serves
as the director of City Accounting and Secretarial Services and is also a
trustee of the estate’s Tondori 1 and Tondori 2 trusts.
Prosecutor
Polite Chikiwa informed the court that in 2009, Dr Pswarayi registered his
properties under two trusts.
Tondori 1,
which contains Munatsireyi Service Station and a commercial building in
Machipisa, Harare, while Tondori 2 encompasses two residential stands in
Borrowdale Brooke, a supermarket in Kambuzuma, another residential stand in
Kambuzuma, and a 51 percent shareholding in Tondori Farm Private Limited
located in Beatrice.
After Dr
Pswarayi’s passing on June 8, 2014, all properties remained under the two
trusts, with Tinashe and Masunda as trustees.
That same
month, the accused allegedly began collecting rental income from properties
registered under the estate.
The prosecutor
claimed that in June alone, the pair received US$9 835 in rentals.
However, they
failed to remit the funds to the executor or report the transactions to the
Master of the High Court, as required under Section 42 of the Administration of
Estates Act, Chapter 6:01.
The alleged
misappropriation continued, with the duo collecting a further US$42 400 in
monthly rental income between August and November 2014.
Despite their
fiduciary duties, they allegedly did not distribute the funds to beneficiaries
or account for them to the executor or the Master of the High Court.
As a
beneficiary of the Estate, Takunda was entitled to 10 percent of the rental
income, reportedly received no payment during this period.
It was only in
December 2014, following the appointment of Advocate Caleb Mucheche as executor
dative by the Master of the High Court, that Takunda uncovered the alleged
misconduct.
Prosecutors
contend that the accused failed to comply with the legal obligations governing
the administration of estates, which require any individual in possession of a
deceased person’s assets to surrender them to the executor or report to the
Master of the High Court.
The total
amount allegedly misappropriated stands at US$52 235 and nothing has been
recovered. Herald
