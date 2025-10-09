GOVT : WE MOBILISED 16 000 TRACTORS

Zimbabwe is priming itself for a potentially record-breaking harvest as the Government mobilises 16 000 tractors to accelerate land preparation ahead of the summer cropping season.
The large-scale
mechanisation effort, which forms part of the country’s broader agricultural
transformation agenda, is expected to ensure that vast tracts of land are
tilled before the onset of the rains, allowing farmers to plant on time and
maximise yields.
The
Meteorological Services Department forecast a delayed start to the rainy season
due to climate change, with rains expected in November; increasing to above
normal levels in December and January before tailing off in March.
In an interview
on the sidelines of the 4th African Plant Breeders Association conference in
Victoria Falls, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said Cabinet had already approved the 2025-2026
summer cropping plan, which aims to produce a surplus 33 percent above the
nation’s annual cereal requirement, more than three times the normal 10 percent
surplus.
“Cabinet
approved the 2025-2026 summer plan. We aim to ensure that we produce 33 percent
above our annual cereal requirement, exceeding the 10 percent policy target,”
he said.
Dr Masuka said
the mobilisation of tractors complements ongoing progress in the
Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation agriculture programme, which remains a
cornerstone of household food security.
“We want to do
one million hectares under Pfumvudza/Intwasa, of which 200 000 hectares will be
maize. We have already established more than 5 million Pfumvudza plots compared
to 3,4 million this time last year, which shows significant progress, ensuring that
we have household food security,” he said.
The Second
Republic continues to champion the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which plays a
pivotal role in enhancing food security through climate-smart agriculture and
efficient land utilisation.
Zimbabwe is
accelerating the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural practices, with the
Government targeting 100 percent uptake of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa model to boost
yields and ensure long-term sustainable food security. This would bring all
smallholder farmers into the programme to meet household food requirements and
produce ever larger surpluses for sale.
Dr Masuka said
this year’s agricultural strategy is rooted in agro-ecological tailoring,
ensuring that each region grows crops suited to its rainfall and soil
conditions.
“We are
aligning crops to the agro-ecological zones – traditional grains in regions 3,
4, and 5 – while expanding maize and soya in high-rainfall areas,” he said.
To mitigate the
effects of climate vagaries, the Government is simultaneously expanding the
country’s irrigation footprint, which now stands at 123 000 hectares, with an
additional 100 000 hectares being developed for summer cereals under the
National Irrigation Rehabilitation Programme.
“We are making
steady progress and expect 275 000 hectares under irrigation soon. That must be
complemented by additional land preparation, and for that we have mobilised 16
000 tractors,” said Dr Masuka.
In addition,
the Government has begun moving seed and fertiliser to Grain Marketing Board
depots across the country to ensure early distribution under the Presidential
Input Scheme.
“We are also
mobilising inputs for the Presidential Input Scheme. In fact, we have started
moving the seed now. We have started moving fertiliser to the GMB depots. Any
distribution should start in the coming week,” said the minister.
The tractor
mobilisation and early input delivery have been met with widespread optimism
from farmers, who are buoyed by forecasts of normal to above-normal rainfall.
Zimbabwe
Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary-general, Mr Paul Zakariya, said the positive
climate outlook has reignited enthusiasm among producers.
“We are happy
with the favourable rainfall predictions. Farmers are already preparing their
land and procuring inputs. With 16 000 tractors available, land preparation
will be in full swing,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment