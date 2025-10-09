GOVT : WE MOBILISED 16 000 TRACTORS



Zimbabwe is priming itself for a potentially record-breaking harvest as the Government mobilises 16 000 tractors to accelerate land preparation ahead of the summer cropping season.

The large-scale mechanisation effort, which forms part of the country’s broader agricultural transformation agenda, is expected to ensure that vast tracts of land are tilled before the onset of the rains, allowing farmers to plant on time and maximise yields.

The Meteorological Services Department forecast a delayed start to the rainy season due to climate change, with rains expected in November; increasing to above normal levels in December and January before tailing off in March.

In an interview on the sidelines of the 4th African Plant Breeders Association conference in Victoria Falls, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said Cabinet had already approved the 2025-2026 summer cropping plan, which aims to produce a surplus 33 percent above the nation’s annual cereal requirement, more than three times the normal 10 percent surplus.

“Cabinet approved the 2025-2026 summer plan. We aim to ensure that we produce 33 percent above our annual cereal requirement, exceeding the 10 percent policy target,” he said.

Dr Masuka said the mobilisation of tractors complements ongoing progress in the Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation agriculture programme, which remains a cornerstone of household food security.

“We want to do one million hectares under Pfumvudza/Intwasa, of which 200 000 hectares will be maize. We have already established more than 5 million Pfumvudza plots compared to 3,4 million this time last year, which shows significant progress, ensuring that we have household food security,” he said.

The Second Republic continues to champion the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing food security through climate-smart agriculture and efficient land utilisation.

Zimbabwe is accelerating the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural practices, with the Government targeting 100 percent uptake of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa model to boost yields and ensure long-term sustainable food security. This would bring all smallholder farmers into the programme to meet household food requirements and produce ever larger surpluses for sale.

Dr Masuka said this year’s agricultural strategy is rooted in agro-ecological tailoring, ensuring that each region grows crops suited to its rainfall and soil conditions.

“We are aligning crops to the agro-ecological zones – traditional grains in regions 3, 4, and 5 – while expanding maize and soya in high-rainfall areas,” he said.

To mitigate the effects of climate vagaries, the Government is simultaneously expanding the country’s irrigation footprint, which now stands at 123 000 hectares, with an additional 100 000 hectares being developed for summer cereals under the National Irrigation Rehabilitation Programme.

“We are making steady progress and expect 275 000 hectares under irrigation soon. That must be complemented by additional land preparation, and for that we have mobilised 16 000 tractors,” said Dr Masuka.

In addition, the Government has begun moving seed and fertiliser to Grain Marketing Board depots across the country to ensure early distribution under the Presidential Input Scheme.

“We are also mobilising inputs for the Presidential Input Scheme. In fact, we have started moving the seed now. We have started moving fertiliser to the GMB depots. Any distribution should start in the coming week,” said the minister.

The tractor mobilisation and early input delivery have been met with widespread optimism from farmers, who are buoyed by forecasts of normal to above-normal rainfall.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary-general, Mr Paul Zakariya, said the positive climate outlook has reignited enthusiasm among producers.

“We are happy with the favourable rainfall predictions. Farmers are already preparing their land and procuring inputs. With 16 000 tractors available, land preparation will be in full swing,” he said. Herald