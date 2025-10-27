skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 27 October 2025
GANG KILLS MAN AFTER CASE AT CHIEF’S COURT
Monday, October 27, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HUBBY KILLER WHO FLED TO THE UK JAILED UPON RETURN
High Court judge, Justice Emilia Muchawa, said there was overwhelming evidence that a Harare woman, Bridget Makaza, intentionally killed her...
ZDF TO GET NEW COMMANDER
Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) could be having a new commander within the next three weeks, days before the expiry of General Philip Valerio ...
PAY RISE FOR LECTURERS
The Government has taken a significant step towards improving the financial welfare of university lecturers and staff, following the approva...
CAR, HOUSE FOR COMIC ELDER
In a story that proves truth is often funnier than fiction, beloved comedian Leroy “Comic Elder” Zaware drove away from State House yesterda...
MOYO’S PLOT TO EXTEND ED’S RULE
The noise of the 2030 agenda has sparked fights and split the ruling party. With law expert Madhuku, he discussed some key issues concern...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment