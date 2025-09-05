FATHER JAILED FOR ATTEMPTING TO KILL SONS

A 34-year-old man from Chezou Village in Dete, Matabeleland North, has been jailed for endangering the lives of his two young sons in separate incidents, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has said.
The man, whose
name was not disclosed to protect the children, appeared before the Hwange
Magistrates’ Court where he was convicted on four counts of ill-treating a
child. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with six months suspended,
leaving him to serve an effective nine-month jail term.
According to
prosecutors, the first incident took place on 7 February 2024, when the father
attempted to hang his two sons, aged 13 and 8, using wires tied to the roof of
his house. The children managed to escape unharmed and sought refuge at their
great-grandmother’s home.
The second
incident occurred on 4 August 2025. “The father tied one child’s hands and
legs, threatened to kill him with a knife, and struck the other child with a
log. Both children managed to escape safely,” the NPAZ said in a statement.
The authority
stressed that any act that endangers a child’s life constitutes a serious
crime. “Parents and guardians must ensure children’s safety at all times.
Communities must report abuse immediately to protect minors and bring offenders
to justice,” the NPAZ said. CITE
