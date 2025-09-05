FATHER JAILED FOR ATTEMPTING TO KILL SONS

A 34-year-old man from Chezou Village in Dete, Matabeleland North, has been jailed for endangering the lives of his two young sons in separate incidents, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has said.

The man, whose name was not disclosed to protect the children, appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court where he was convicted on four counts of ill-treating a child. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with six months suspended, leaving him to serve an effective nine-month jail term.

According to prosecutors, the first incident took place on 7 February 2024, when the father attempted to hang his two sons, aged 13 and 8, using wires tied to the roof of his house. The children managed to escape unharmed and sought refuge at their great-grandmother’s home.

The second incident occurred on 4 August 2025. “The father tied one child’s hands and legs, threatened to kill him with a knife, and struck the other child with a log. Both children managed to escape safely,” the NPAZ said in a statement.

The authority stressed that any act that endangers a child’s life constitutes a serious crime. “Parents and guardians must ensure children’s safety at all times. Communities must report abuse immediately to protect minors and bring offenders to justice,” the NPAZ said. CITE