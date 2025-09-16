CARS IN GARARE BURN TO SHELLS

A ferocious fire spread early yesterday to Brooms Garage in the Riverside area of Mutare, reducing at least 30 vehicles, each valued at several thousands of US dollars, to charred shells.
The garage,
which specialises in Mercedes-Benz makes, was engulfed in flames from a fire
reportedly started during a routine litter-clearing operation by Mutare City
Council workers.
The devastating
inferno has left owner Mr Anesu Akim reeling from a massive loss. Overwhelmed
and visibly shaken, Mr Akim was unable to grant an immediate interview as he
struggled to come to terms with the extent of the damage.
#WATCH: Fire breaks out at city garage— The Manica Post (@ManicaPostZim) September 16, 2025
A raging fire broke out at a garage near Dairiboard and Colcom Shop in Mutare in Riverside area where vehicles were reduced to shells pic.twitter.com/rDnikYYEeI
0 comments:
Post a Comment