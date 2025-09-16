CARS IN GARARE BURN TO SHELLS

A ferocious fire spread early yesterday to Brooms Garage in the Riverside area of Mutare, reducing at least 30 vehicles, each valued at several thousands of US dollars, to charred shells.

The garage, which specialises in Mercedes-Benz makes, was engulfed in flames from a fire reportedly started during a routine litter-clearing operation by Mutare City Council workers.

The devastating inferno has left owner Mr Anesu Akim reeling from a massive loss. Overwhelmed and visibly shaken, Mr Akim was unable to grant an immediate interview as he struggled to come to terms with the extent of the damage.