MNANGAGWA MEETS THE POPE

Pope Leo XIV held a private audience with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday, August 30.

Afterwards, President Mnangagwa met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the talks in the Secretariat of State emphasized the good relations between the Holy See and Zimbabwe.

The parties spoke about several aspects of the southern African country’s political and economic situation, especially its work with the local Church in the areas of healthcare, education, and the environment.

“During the discussions,” said a press release, “there was also an exchange of views on regional issues, highlighting the importance of promoting multilateralism, dialogue and cooperation among nations.” Vatican News