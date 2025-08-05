HARARE SHOPS CLOSED AMID CRACKDOWN

A number of traders yesterday spent better of day outside their premises when the City of Harare closed some buildings over compliance violations.
City of Harare
are on an operation targeting property owners failing to pay rates and business
operators without licences as well fire extinguishers.
Among the
affected traders were those occupying buildings along Leopold Takawira Street.
Traders felt
duped arguing that they have been paying their rates although a number of them
conceded that they have been ignoring the need for fire extinguishers.
One of the
traders at Beverly Corner however, accused inspectors and licence officers for
their failure to comply.
“As for rates,
we have been paying our water bills.
“The closing of
our shops has greatly affected us considering that we are raising money for the
holidays.
“As for
licences and fire extinguishers, officials from City of Harare Inspectorate
have been receiving some dollars to spare us and that fooled us.
“We had
developed a habit of keeping some dollars to deal with vanambuya nanasekuru ve
blue uniform.
“We heard that
there is an operation, we want to believe it will not go on for more days,”
said one of the traders.
A number of
buildings in Harare have been partitioned to accommodate a number of traders
without approval from the City fathers.
City of Harare
head of corporate communications, Stanley Gama, confirmed the operation saying
they are yet to get full details of buildings closed.
“City of Harare
is on an operation to weed out building owners and traders failing to comply
with the city by-laws.
“We are yet to
get full details of the closed buildings,” said Gama. Herald
