HARARE SHOPS CLOSED AMID CRACKDOWN

A number of traders yesterday spent better of day outside their premises when the City of Harare closed some buildings over compliance violations.

City of Harare are on an operation targeting property owners failing to pay rates and business operators without licences as well fire extinguishers.

Among the affected traders were those occupying buildings along Leopold Takawira Street.

Traders felt duped arguing that they have been paying their rates although a number of them conceded that they have been ignoring the need for fire extinguishers.

One of the traders at Beverly Corner however, accused inspectors and licence officers for their failure to comply.

“As for rates, we have been paying our water bills.

“The closing of our shops has greatly affected us considering that we are raising money for the holidays.

“As for licences and fire extinguishers, officials from City of Harare Inspectorate have been receiving some dollars to spare us and that fooled us.

“We had developed a habit of keeping some dollars to deal with vanambuya nanasekuru ve blue uniform.

“We heard that there is an operation, we want to believe it will not go on for more days,” said one of the traders.

A number of buildings in Harare have been partitioned to accommodate a number of traders without approval from the City fathers.

City of Harare head of corporate communications, Stanley Gama, confirmed the operation saying they are yet to get full details of buildings closed.

“City of Harare is on an operation to weed out building owners and traders failing to comply with the city by-laws.

“We are yet to get full details of the closed buildings,” said Gama. Herald