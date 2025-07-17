ZACC PROBES BOSSO CORRUPTION

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has confirmed that it is investigating Highlanders Football Club over suspected cases of corruption involving player transfers and financial mismanagement.
ZACC
spokesperson, Ms Simiso Mlevu, on Thursday afternoon said the anti-graft body
had received a report and was already seized with the matter.
“ZACC confirms
receiving a report of a case of corruption involving Highlanders Football Club
and investigations are ongoing. However, we cannot divulge any further details
at the moment,” said Ms Mlevu.
Zimpapers
Sports Hub understands that ZACC officers visited the club’s offices in
Bulawayo on Thursday morning to conduct preliminary inquiries.
The visit
caught many by surprise, with club officials remaining tight-lipped about the
scope of the investigations.
Sources close
to the developments said the probe is centred around a number of transfer deals
which allegedly did not follow proper procedure and concerns over the handling
of club funds in recent months.
Acting
Highlanders chief executive officer, Mr Kindman Ndlovu, confirmed the visit by
ZACC officials, saying the club is cooperating fully with authorities.
“Yes, they came
and we are assisting them with whatever they need. For more details, kindly get
in touch with our chairman, Mr Kenneth Mhlophe,” said Mr Ndlovu.
Efforts to get
a comment from Mr Mhlophe were fruitless as he was said to be in a meeting.
Highlanders,
one of the country’s oldest and most popular football institutions, has
previously faced criticism from some of its members over transparency and
accountability in club operations.
Chronicle
