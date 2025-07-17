ZACC PROBES BOSSO CORRUPTION

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has confirmed that it is investigating Highlanders Football Club over suspected cases of corruption involving player transfers and financial mismanagement.

ZACC spokesperson, Ms Simiso Mlevu, on Thursday afternoon said the anti-graft body had received a report and was already seized with the matter.

“ZACC confirms receiving a report of a case of corruption involving Highlanders Football Club and investigations are ongoing. However, we cannot divulge any further details at the moment,” said Ms Mlevu.

Zimpapers Sports Hub understands that ZACC officers visited the club’s offices in Bulawayo on Thursday morning to conduct preliminary inquiries.

The visit caught many by surprise, with club officials remaining tight-lipped about the scope of the investigations.

Sources close to the developments said the probe is centred around a number of transfer deals which allegedly did not follow proper procedure and concerns over the handling of club funds in recent months.

Acting Highlanders chief executive officer, Mr Kindman Ndlovu, confirmed the visit by ZACC officials, saying the club is cooperating fully with authorities.

“Yes, they came and we are assisting them with whatever they need. For more details, kindly get in touch with our chairman, Mr Kenneth Mhlophe,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Mhlophe were fruitless as he was said to be in a meeting.

Highlanders, one of the country’s oldest and most popular football institutions, has previously faced criticism from some of its members over transparency and accountability in club operations. Chronicle