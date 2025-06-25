skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 25 June 2025
EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL IN SA HALTED
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
FIGHT OVER LUNGU BURIAL EXPENSES
WILL PROF RETURN HOME
MARRIED WOMAN PAID ME FOR SEX : BEN 10
Courtroom jaws dropped and laughter erupted last Thursday when Melusi Sibanda, standing trial for four counts of fraud, boldly claimed that ...
SCHOOL GIRL FIGHTS OFF RAPIST
A 17-year-old female pupil is remarkably fortunate to be alive, having fiercely fought off a 24-year-old man, who attempted to rape and mu...
WIDESPREAD LOOTING OF PARASTATALS ALARMS ED'S OFFICE
Senior government officials, including cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, and directors, are siphoning millions of dollars from state...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment