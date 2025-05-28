skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 28 May 2025
US$92 RADIO LICENCE FURORE
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HEADMASTER : I WAS EXTORTED
Allan Wilson High School headmaster, Tafara Zhou, who appeared in court last month accused of sexually abusing a former student, has now hit...
I GOT NOTHING FROM JIRI ESTATE : WIDOW
Betty, the widow of the late national hero and philanthropist Jairos Jiri, has drawn a wishlist for the recognition of her role in co-foundi...
WOMAN FINDS HUBBY WITH EX-WIFE AT LOVE NEST, KILLS HIM
A Mwenezi woman who stabbed her husband to death after trapping him at a love nest with his ex-wife has been convicted of culpable homicide ...
MP BEATEN UP OVER MARRIED WOMAN
A Member of Parliament was shot at and assaulted by a man who was using a pellet gun in the car park of a Harare hotel last week after a row...
SCHOOL OFFICE TURNS INTO BEDROOM : CASE IN COURT
The scandal in which Rujeko Primary School Development Committee (SDC) chairlady, Patience Mapfumo is accused of dating the school head and ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment