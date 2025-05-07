GOVT : WE HAVE PICKED VIC FALLS CONTRACTORS



The Government has announced that the adjudication processes for the rehabilitation of the Victoria Falls Road have been completed.

The successful contractors will be announced soon, in line with the Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, a crucial route leading to the country’s premier tourism destination, will undergo rehabilitation, with efforts bolstered by the engagement of seven additional contractors alongside Bitumen World.

Each contractor is expected to work on approximately 50km of the 435km stretch, with the project expected to be completed within 10 to 13 months.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona reiterated the Government’s commitment to addressing road infrastructure challenges nationwide in a transparent and accountable manner.

He also provided updates on other ongoing road projects, including the Harare-Beitbridge Road and the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare. Herald