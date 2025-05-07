GOVT : WE HAVE PICKED VIC FALLS CONTRACTORS

The Government has announced that the adjudication processes for the rehabilitation of the Victoria Falls Road have been completed.
The successful
contractors will be announced soon, in line with the Government’s commitment to
transparency and accountability.
The
Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, a crucial route leading to the country’s premier
tourism destination, will undergo rehabilitation, with efforts bolstered by the
engagement of seven additional contractors alongside Bitumen World.
Each contractor
is expected to work on approximately 50km of the 435km stretch, with the
project expected to be completed within 10 to 13 months.
Transport and
Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona reiterated the Government’s
commitment to addressing road infrastructure challenges nationwide in a
transparent and accountable manner.
He also
provided updates on other ongoing road projects, including the
Harare-Beitbridge Road and the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare. Herald
