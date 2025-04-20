CHILD CUSTODY : MAN KILLS EX WIFE

A 31-YEAR-OLD Mabvuku man, Prince Ndambi, appeared in court on Saturday, facing charges of murdering his former wife, Constance Tsitsi Chirwa in a dispute over child custody.
According to
the prosecution, Ndambi found Chirwa alone at her workplace in Gletwyn, Harare
and struck her multiple times with a hammer, resulting in her death.
Afterwards, he
reportedly dragged the body and dumped it under a bridge along Poland Road,
placing a heavy stone on her feet to prevent it from being washed away.
Chirwa’s body
was discovered the next day by a passerby, leading to a police investigation.
A post-mortem
revealed she died from brain edema, skull fractures and head trauma. Following
tip-offs received on April 16, detectives arrested Ndambi in Bindura. He has
not yet entered a plea and has been advised to apply for bail at the High
Court. Herald
