CHILD CUSTODY : MAN KILLS EX WIFE

A 31-YEAR-OLD Mabvuku man, Prince Ndambi, appeared in court on Saturday, facing charges of murdering his former wife, Constance Tsitsi Chirwa in a dispute over child custody.

According to the prosecution, Ndambi found Chirwa alone at her workplace in Gletwyn, Harare and struck her multiple times with a hammer, resulting in her death.

Afterwards, he reportedly dragged the body and dumped it under a bridge along Poland Road, placing a heavy stone on her feet to prevent it from being washed away.

Chirwa’s body was discovered the next day by a passerby, leading to a police investigation.

A post-mortem revealed she died from brain edema, skull fractures and head trauma. Following tip-offs received on April 16, detectives arrested Ndambi in Bindura. He has not yet entered a plea and has been advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Herald