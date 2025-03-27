ZIMRA MANAGER RERMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) manager stationed at Beitbridge yesterday appeared in court on charges of defeating the course of justice in a case involving US$27 000.
Lonto Ndlovu
was remanded in custody to April 17 for trial. The complainant is Mr Johannes
Tagasira, the director of Silverline Chemicals Private Limited.
It is the
State’s case that in April 2024, Silverline Chemicals imported 38 000 litres of
methanol valued about US$27 000 through Beitbridge Border Post .
A truck
carrying the methanol underwent clearance procedures at the Beitbridge Border
Post.
The court heard
that the procedures included Condep checks, physical inspections and sample
collection were done and after ZIMRA was satisfied with the inspections and documentation,
the cargo was cleared.
Whilst en route to Harare, the truck was later stopped at Bubi on suspicion that it was carrying diesel, and not methanol. The truck was then escorted back to Beitbridge Border Post for re-inspection
On April 8 2024
, it is alleged that samples were taken and sent to NOIC for testing, ZIMRA
then gave notices of seizure for the cargo, truck and trailer on the basis that
the cargo was not methanol, but diesel.
The court heard
that result was disputed by complainant, who insisted that their cargo was
carrying methanol, and not diesel.
The complainant
paid US$1 200 for an independent test to be taken at Standard Association of
Zimbabwe [SAZ] .
On April 12
ZIMRA took another sample to ZERA for re-testing, and the results came out with a different test
remarking that the tested sample meets standards for paraffin.
On April 15 ,
2024 the complainant made a response through an official email challenging the
results. Later on, the complainant received information that ZIMRA officials
were about to sell and dispose of the cargo without his knowledge.
He approached
the High Court with an urgent chamber application under HCMSC 186/2024 for
relief on April 22 , 2024.
It is alleged
that on April 24, Tinashe Marange, a ZIMRA legal officer officially e-mailed
Lonto informing her that there were judicial proceedings at Masvingo High Court
concerning the cargo.
According to
court documents, Lonto was also served with court papers where she was cited as
the accused and duly responded by filling an opposing affidavit to the High
Court.
On April 25 ,
2024 the complainant through his lawyer Kudzai Tandi, officially e-mailed the
accused reminding, her not to dispose of the cargo since it was the sole
exhibit in the pending judicial proceedings.
Chrispen
Chidzenga of ZIMRA legal department official informed the accused not to
dispose the cargo until the judicial proceedings at Masvingo High Court were
complete.
On the same
day, the case was heard before Justice Zisengwe and ZIMRA was ordered not to
dispose the cargo in dispute .
However, later
that day, Lonto went on to sell and receive payment of the cargo when the
urgent chamber application was being heard.
On the April
28, 2024 Lonto went further to disregard the High Court order by disposing the
cargo from ZIMRA warehouse, leading to the destruction of the sole exhibit in
the pending Judicial proceedings.
As a result, a
third and independent test could not be conducted since evidence was destroyed.
