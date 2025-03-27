ZIMRA MANAGER RERMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) manager stationed at Beitbridge yesterday appeared in court on charges of defeating the course of justice in a case involving US$27 000.

Lonto Ndlovu was remanded in custody to April 17 for trial. The complainant is Mr Johannes Tagasira, the director of Silverline Chemicals Private Limited.

It is the State’s case that in April 2024, Silverline Chemicals imported 38 000 litres of methanol valued about US$27 000 through Beitbridge Border Post .

A truck carrying the methanol underwent clearance procedures at the Beitbridge Border Post.

The court heard that the procedures included Condep checks, physical inspections and sample collection were done and after ZIMRA was satisfied with the inspections and documentation, the cargo was cleared.

Whilst en route to Harare, the truck was later stopped at Bubi on suspicion that it was carrying diesel, and not methanol. The truck was then escorted back to Beitbridge Border Post for re-inspection

On April 8 2024 , it is alleged that samples were taken and sent to NOIC for testing, ZIMRA then gave notices of seizure for the cargo, truck and trailer on the basis that the cargo was not methanol, but diesel.

The court heard that result was disputed by complainant, who insisted that their cargo was carrying methanol, and not diesel.

The complainant paid US$1 200 for an independent test to be taken at Standard Association of Zimbabwe [SAZ] .

On April 12 ZIMRA took another sample to ZERA for re-testing, and the results came out with a different test remarking that the tested sample meets standards for paraffin.

On April 15 , 2024 the complainant made a response through an official email challenging the results. Later on, the complainant received information that ZIMRA officials were about to sell and dispose of the cargo without his knowledge.

He approached the High Court with an urgent chamber application under HCMSC 186/2024 for relief on April 22 , 2024.

It is alleged that on April 24, Tinashe Marange, a ZIMRA legal officer officially e-mailed Lonto informing her that there were judicial proceedings at Masvingo High Court concerning the cargo.

According to court documents, Lonto was also served with court papers where she was cited as the accused and duly responded by filling an opposing affidavit to the High Court.

On April 25 , 2024 the complainant through his lawyer Kudzai Tandi, officially e-mailed the accused reminding, her not to dispose of the cargo since it was the sole exhibit in the pending judicial proceedings.

Chrispen Chidzenga of ZIMRA legal department official informed the accused not to dispose the cargo until the judicial proceedings at Masvingo High Court were complete.

On the same day, the case was heard before Justice Zisengwe and ZIMRA was ordered not to dispose the cargo in dispute .

However, later that day, Lonto went on to sell and receive payment of the cargo when the urgent chamber application was being heard.

On the April 28, 2024 Lonto went further to disregard the High Court order by disposing the cargo from ZIMRA warehouse, leading to the destruction of the sole exhibit in the pending Judicial proceedings.

As a result, a third and independent test could not be conducted since evidence was destroyed. Herald