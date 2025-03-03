HONDA FIT PLUNGES INTO CHROME PIT, SIX FEARED DEAD



Six people are feared dead after a Honda Fit veered off the road and plunged into a disused chrome pit in the Gakaka area of Shurugwi South last night.

The vehicle, which was traveling from Shurugwi to Zvishavane, reportedly lost control and fell into the abandoned pit, which is filled with water.

Shurugwi District Development Coordinator, Rome Shangwa, confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

“Search operations are currently underway, with sub-aqua teams deployed. Six people are feared dead. The vehicle fell into a disused mining pit near the road, and we are still trying to establish what exactly happened,” said Shangwa.

The abandoned pits have long been a source of concern for local residents, who have repeatedly called on the government to close them. In January, a Shurugwi female prison inmate lost her two minor children after they drowned while swimming in one of the pits.

Midlands police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko, said they are yet to receive an official report on the incident.

“We are still gathering information on the case and have not yet received it from the responsible police station,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror