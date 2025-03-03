HONDA FIT PLUNGES INTO CHROME PIT, SIX FEARED DEAD

Six people are feared dead after a Honda Fit veered off the road and plunged into a disused chrome pit in the Gakaka area of Shurugwi South last night.
The vehicle,
which was traveling from Shurugwi to Zvishavane, reportedly lost control and
fell into the abandoned pit, which is filled with water.
Shurugwi
District Development Coordinator, Rome Shangwa, confirmed the incident to The
Mirror.
“Search
operations are currently underway, with sub-aqua teams deployed. Six people are
feared dead. The vehicle fell into a disused mining pit near the road, and we
are still trying to establish what exactly happened,” said Shangwa.
The abandoned
pits have long been a source of concern for local residents, who have
repeatedly called on the government to close them. In January, a Shurugwi
female prison inmate lost her two minor children after they drowned while
swimming in one of the pits.
Midlands police
spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko, said they are yet to receive an official report
on the incident.
“We are still
gathering information on the case and have not yet received it from the
responsible police station,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror
