COP JAILED FOR BEDDING MINOR

A Gweru traffic police officer, Michael Jackson (32), has been sentenced to five years in prison for having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Jackson appeared before Gweru regional magistrate, Mr Christopher Maturure, facing two counts of rape but was convicted of a lesser count of having sexual intercourse with a minor at the close of the State case.

Jackson, through his prominent Gweru lawyer Mr Esau Mandipa of Mandipa, Makwara and Chikukwa Legal Practice, entered a plea of not guilty to rape.

The court, however, ruled that Jackson had consensual sexual intercourse with the now 16- year-old complainant.

According to Zimbabwean law, consensual sexual intercourse with a minor between the ages of 12 and 16 is considered a criminal offense under Section 70(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

This law aims to protect minors from sexual exploitation and abuse.

Mr Maturure sentenced Jackson to five years before suspending two years on condition of good behavior.

Prosecutor Mr Talent Tadenyika told the court that Jackson is a member of the police holding a rank of Constable and is currently stationed at Gweru Traffic Section.

He told the court that the complainant in this case is a female juvenile who was 14 residing at ZRP Main Camp, Gweru and is a neighbour with Jackson.

“On October 28, 2022 and at around 8pm, the complainant arrived home from Windsor Park suburbs in Gweru where she had been attending a party with her friends,” he said.

Mr Tadenyika told the court that the complainant arrived home and found the doors closed. She knocked at her parents’ door wanting to get inside but nobody responded and during that time, Jackson was standing outside his house watching.

“Jackson approached the girl and requested her to accompany him to Milan Family Restaurant in the central business district. They boarded his motor vehicle, X-Trail model and drove to town,” said Mr Tadenyika.

He said the Jackson and the complainant allegedly arrived at Milan Restaurant where he bought her a burger and a drink.

Mr Tadenyika said Jackson drove his motor vehicle and parked it outside Gweru Rural Police Station and requested the complainant to come and sit on the front seat.

“The complainant went and sat on the front seat, the accused person started to fondle her breasts. The accused person removed the complainant’s jean trousers and pant, he lowered his trouser and had sexual intercourse once without her consent,” said Mr Tadenyika.

After the act, Jackson drove the vehicle to his place of residence after dropping the complaint at her house.

“The complainant again found the door locked and no one opened for her. She then went to the accused’s house where she sought a place to sleep for the night and had sexual intercourse with him,” said Mr Tadenyika.

The following morning her parents asked her where she had slept and a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Jackson. Chronicle