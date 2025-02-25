COP JAILED FOR BEDDING MINOR

A Gweru traffic police officer, Michael Jackson (32), has been sentenced to five years in prison for having sexual intercourse with a minor.
Jackson
appeared before Gweru regional magistrate, Mr Christopher Maturure, facing two
counts of rape but was convicted of a lesser count of having sexual intercourse
with a minor at the close of the State case.
Jackson,
through his prominent Gweru lawyer Mr Esau Mandipa of Mandipa, Makwara and
Chikukwa Legal Practice, entered a plea of not guilty to rape.
The court,
however, ruled that Jackson had consensual sexual intercourse with the now 16-
year-old complainant.
According to
Zimbabwean law, consensual sexual intercourse with a minor between the ages of
12 and 16 is considered a criminal offense under Section 70(1) of the Criminal
Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
This law aims
to protect minors from sexual exploitation and abuse.
Mr Maturure
sentenced Jackson to five years before suspending two years on condition of
good behavior.
Prosecutor Mr
Talent Tadenyika told the court that Jackson is a member of the police holding
a rank of Constable and is currently stationed at Gweru Traffic Section.
He told the
court that the complainant in this case is a female juvenile who was 14
residing at ZRP Main Camp, Gweru and is a neighbour with Jackson.
“On October 28,
2022 and at around 8pm, the complainant arrived home from Windsor Park suburbs
in Gweru where she had been attending a party with her friends,” he said.
Mr Tadenyika
told the court that the complainant arrived home and found the doors closed.
She knocked at her parents’ door wanting to get inside but nobody responded and
during that time, Jackson was standing outside his house watching.
“Jackson
approached the girl and requested her to accompany him to Milan Family
Restaurant in the central business district. They boarded his motor vehicle,
X-Trail model and drove to town,” said Mr Tadenyika.
He said the
Jackson and the complainant allegedly arrived at Milan Restaurant where he
bought her a burger and a drink.
Mr Tadenyika
said Jackson drove his motor vehicle and parked it outside Gweru Rural Police
Station and requested the complainant to come and sit on the front seat.
“The
complainant went and sat on the front seat, the accused person started to
fondle her breasts. The accused person removed the complainant’s jean trousers
and pant, he lowered his trouser and had sexual intercourse once without her
consent,” said Mr Tadenyika.
After the act,
Jackson drove the vehicle to his place of residence after dropping the
complaint at her house.
“The
complainant again found the door locked and no one opened for her. She then
went to the accused’s house where she sought a place to sleep for the night and
had sexual intercourse with him,” said Mr Tadenyika.
The following morning her parents asked her where she had slept and a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Jackson. Chronicle
