WICKNELL CHIVAYO RUBBISHES $480K LETTER DEMANDS

Desperate and shameful…My attention has been drawn to some appalling and amateurishly FORGED
letters circulating on social media, FALSELY alleging that I requested
increases in the maximum monthly withdrawal limits for accounts PURPORTEDLY
held at EcoBank under the names of IMC Communications and Eden Breeze (Pty)
Ltd. I CATEGORICALLY DENY these false allegations and UNEQUIVOCALLY state that
I have never signed, authored or authorized any such letters or requests. These
documents are BLATANT FORGERIES, designed to maliciously tarnish my personal
image and business reputation as well as mislead the public.
It is clear
that this SMEAR CAMPAIGN is the well-orchestrated work of individuals driven by
BITTERNESS and ulterior motives to suit a particular POLITICAL narrative. Among
the perpetrators are certain known and warring OPPOSITION political figures who
remain consumed by frustration and envy, as they have DISMALLY FAILED to
achieve what I have accomplished through my regional business engagements and
philanthropic efforts in my PERSONAL capacity. It is a well-known fact that
neither the opposition party PRESIDENT nor its entire leadership has ever had
the privilege of being hosted by any Head of State. This glaring inadequacy is
evidently the root of their bitterness and desperation to malign my name,
following my recent meetings with foreign Heads of State this past week
alone...
I have received
CREDIBLE reports that one useless female “Advocate”, who was rejected by her
own fractured opposition political party and DESPERATE to regain relevance,
allegedly misused her privileged access to court records. She is said to have
UNLAWFULLY scanned my authentic signature from previously signed affidavits and
FRAUDULENTLY replicated it on the fabricated letters circulating on various
social media platforms. This brazen act of forgery, combined with the malicious
dissemination of these documents, is not only professionally UNETHICAL but also
a serious CRIMINAL offense. I totally REJECT and DISMISS these forgeries with
the utmost CONTEMPT they deserve and reserve the right to take decisive LEGAL
ACTION against all those involved in this tomfoolery!
As much as I
can agree that I am a HARDWORKING and SUCCESSFUL businessman, the EXAGGERATED
figures mentioned in the fabricated letters are WAY BEYOND my pay grade. One
wonders why any normal person would require such huge amounts of cash in a
world where PLASTIC MONEY and WIRE REMITTANCE are the standard. This can
however only be explained by the hatred which emanates from the choices I made
when I exercised my CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to support a political party and
PRESIDENT of my choice. I will always support PRESIDENT E.D. MNANGAGWA and ZANU
PF’s vision and NO INDIVIDUAL from any planet, no matter how BIG or SMALL, can
instill any fear in me to decide otherwise. I will neither be MOVED by nor
SHAKEN by any veiled threats from FAILED opposition POLITICIANS.
We can never
all be EQUAL, especially when you do not put in the effort to WORK HARD, if you
are not BRAVE enough to knock on high-doors, or INNOVATIVE enough to create
business opportunities that DEVELOP our beloved nation of ZIMBABWE. I can
SURVIVE in any environment. In fact, I made my first ONE MILLION RAND when I
was 19 and my first ONE MILLION USD when I was 23. When I continuously and
confidently speak boldly about becoming a BILLIONAIRE by 50, do you honestly
think I sell TOMATOES at a market or supply GROCERIES to tuck shops ? I am not
a LAWYER who gets paid USD 1,000 to spend THREE CONSECUTIVE WORKING DAYS
arguing and fighting on behalf of a client...
Let it be known
now and forever that ALL contracts which my companies have executed or will
execute in KENYA, SOUTH AFRICA, TANZANIA, UGANDA, or ZIMBABWE are awarded
SOLELY based on COMPETENCE, PROFESSIONALISM and adherence to CORRECT and
IMPECCABLE procurement procedures. The BEHEMOTHS I associate my good name with
ensure that only the HIGHEST STANDARDS are maintained. He was writing on X
