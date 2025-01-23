WAR VETS : WE WILL RALLY AGAINST ED'S THIRD TERM BID

A section of war veterans has begun mobilising citizens to reject a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to extend the presidential term limit and possibly prolong the life of the current Parliament.
Speaking during
a discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments at the Bulawayo Media
Centre on Wednesday evening, Robert Ncube, Organising Secretary of the Zimbabwe
National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), led by Andreas Ethan
Mathibela, strongly condemned the move, describing it as unconstitutional and a
betrayal of Zimbabweans.
“As war
veterans, we are saying no. We are not together on that one, and we are not on
the same page. We don’t support changing the constitution,” Ncube said.
Ncube
criticised the individuals behind the proposal, accusing them of violating
Zimbabwe’s supreme law.
“These people
who want to extend the terms of the current government are violating the
constitution of the country. Secondly, in 2017, when this current
administration came in, they said they were restoring legacy. They said there
was a cabal that had surrounded the then-president Mugabe. It means that
Operation Restore Legacy did not yield the intended results. The cabal that was
said to have been removed is the same cabal that is now distorting the
constitution,” he said.
The war
veterans said they have already begun engaging citizens to make sure the
proposed constitutional changes are rejected.
“We have
already started talking to people, that’s why we are saying no! No matter how
many referendums they conduct, we will make sure Zanu PF fails what they have
started,” Ncube said.
“The only tool
we can use so that MPs fail to pass their move is going back to the electorate,
convincing them that this term extension is not for the people.”
Ncube noted
some war veterans aligned with Zanu PF are having internal discussions to
convince party members to reject the proposal.
“I can also be
Zanu PF, be within, and convince other party members to say, ‘No, we are being
robbed.’ We can do that,” he said provocatively.
Ncube argued
the proposal to amend the presidential term limits serves only the interests of
a few individuals in government.
“How can you
remove something that was only put on paper yesterday because someone else
wants to benefit? I don’t think the change of the presidential term limits
benefits the majority of people,” said the war vet.
He further
accused Members of Parliament of abandoning their constituencies and pursuing
self-serving agendas.
“The majority
of people who voted don’t want this term extension. It’s the MPs, who left
their constituencies claiming to represent people who want that and ended up
representing themselves,” Ncube said.
“MPs don’t want
elections in 2028, they know they won’t be elected because they have misled
people.”
Ncube also
likened the push to violate the constitution to betraying a collective family
decision.
“If we violate
our constitution, it’s just like changing a collective decision made by a
family. Why is the man changing a collective decision? That person is wrong,
just like these people who want to push for this constitutional amendment,” he
said
The war vet
argued that such actions undermine democracy and tarnish Zimbabwe’s
international reputation.
“What does the violation of this constitution
teach the young generation? That you can change laws willy-nilly because you
don’t like them. We will be isolated internationally. They always say we don’t
have the rule of law. They will be referring to such machinations,” Ncube said.
“You write a
constitution that you don’t follow. There’s no need to write, it’s better for
you to keep quiet and do what people don’t know so they won’t know if you are
doing bad or good.”
Ncube also
quoted the late Vice President Joseph Msika who often said ‘democracy should be
guided.’
“If Msika were
alive, he would call these individuals misguided dogs, who are following the
wrong owner. You don’t say one thing today and another thing tomorrow, claiming
you were misquoted,” he said.
He also
expressed skepticism that President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself supports the
amendment.
“What is surprising is I have never heard the
president say that. What I heard him say was that in 2028 he is going
kunozorora (to rest),” Ncube said, noting allowing this constitutional
amendment to pass will also affect the president’s legacy.
“It’s better to
retire and be free to do what you are doing with ease than to leave work as if
you are running away, hiding from
people.”
Ncube also
highlighted the financial burden of conducting a referendum on the
constitutional amendment, arguing that taxpayers’ money should instead go
toward service delivery.
“Look at the
Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road. No MP is talking about that road, yet it leads to
a prime destination area for international tourists. Who are they representing
by wanting to change what we collectively agreed as Zimbabweans?” he
questioned.
Ncube urged
Zimbabweans to stand firm against the proposal. CITE
