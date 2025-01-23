WAR VETS : WE WILL RALLY AGAINST ED'S THIRD TERM BID

A section of war veterans has begun mobilising citizens to reject a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to extend the presidential term limit and possibly prolong the life of the current Parliament.

Speaking during a discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Wednesday evening, Robert Ncube, Organising Secretary of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), led by Andreas Ethan Mathibela, strongly condemned the move, describing it as unconstitutional and a betrayal of Zimbabweans.

“As war veterans, we are saying no. We are not together on that one, and we are not on the same page. We don’t support changing the constitution,” Ncube said.

Ncube criticised the individuals behind the proposal, accusing them of violating Zimbabwe’s supreme law.

“These people who want to extend the terms of the current government are violating the constitution of the country. Secondly, in 2017, when this current administration came in, they said they were restoring legacy. They said there was a cabal that had surrounded the then-president Mugabe. It means that Operation Restore Legacy did not yield the intended results. The cabal that was said to have been removed is the same cabal that is now distorting the constitution,” he said.

The war veterans said they have already begun engaging citizens to make sure the proposed constitutional changes are rejected.

“We have already started talking to people, that’s why we are saying no! No matter how many referendums they conduct, we will make sure Zanu PF fails what they have started,” Ncube said.

“The only tool we can use so that MPs fail to pass their move is going back to the electorate, convincing them that this term extension is not for the people.”

Ncube noted some war veterans aligned with Zanu PF are having internal discussions to convince party members to reject the proposal.

“I can also be Zanu PF, be within, and convince other party members to say, ‘No, we are being robbed.’ We can do that,” he said provocatively.

Ncube argued the proposal to amend the presidential term limits serves only the interests of a few individuals in government.

“How can you remove something that was only put on paper yesterday because someone else wants to benefit? I don’t think the change of the presidential term limits benefits the majority of people,” said the war vet.

He further accused Members of Parliament of abandoning their constituencies and pursuing self-serving agendas.

“The majority of people who voted don’t want this term extension. It’s the MPs, who left their constituencies claiming to represent people who want that and ended up representing themselves,” Ncube said.

“MPs don’t want elections in 2028, they know they won’t be elected because they have misled people.”

Ncube also likened the push to violate the constitution to betraying a collective family decision.

“If we violate our constitution, it’s just like changing a collective decision made by a family. Why is the man changing a collective decision? That person is wrong, just like these people who want to push for this constitutional amendment,” he said

The war vet argued that such actions undermine democracy and tarnish Zimbabwe’s international reputation.

“What does the violation of this constitution teach the young generation? That you can change laws willy-nilly because you don’t like them. We will be isolated internationally. They always say we don’t have the rule of law. They will be referring to such machinations,” Ncube said.

“You write a constitution that you don’t follow. There’s no need to write, it’s better for you to keep quiet and do what people don’t know so they won’t know if you are doing bad or good.”

Ncube also quoted the late Vice President Joseph Msika who often said ‘democracy should be guided.’

“If Msika were alive, he would call these individuals misguided dogs, who are following the wrong owner. You don’t say one thing today and another thing tomorrow, claiming you were misquoted,” he said.

He also expressed skepticism that President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself supports the amendment.

“What is surprising is I have never heard the president say that. What I heard him say was that in 2028 he is going kunozorora (to rest),” Ncube said, noting allowing this constitutional amendment to pass will also affect the president’s legacy.

“It’s better to retire and be free to do what you are doing with ease than to leave work as if you are running away, hiding from people.”

Ncube also highlighted the financial burden of conducting a referendum on the constitutional amendment, arguing that taxpayers’ money should instead go toward service delivery.

“Look at the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road. No MP is talking about that road, yet it leads to a prime destination area for international tourists. Who are they representing by wanting to change what we collectively agreed as Zimbabweans?” he questioned.

Ncube urged Zimbabweans to stand firm against the proposal. CITE