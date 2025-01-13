skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 13 January 2025
PRECABE : CCC MPs LIST REVEALED
Monday, January 13, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
50 MPs BACK CHAMISA
Fifty Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and 11 senators have pledged their allegiances to a faction that is aligned to the par...
EVICTION BATTLE : MUTUMBUKA'S MANSION VANDALISED
Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka has suffered immense loss after a man who fraudulently bought his Chisipite man...
MATONGA : I DID NOT STEAL THE TRACTORS
Former Information Deputy Minister Bright Matonga, who was arrested in June last year for allegedly stealing farming implements worth more t...
STAY IN POWER : TSHABANGU TO ED
“If our presence here improves your stay in power and that makes the people of Zimbabwe happy, then let it be” Senator Tshabangu pic.twit...
ANC DEFENDS MBALULA'S LUXURIOUS YACHT
The African National Congress (ANC) says party’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula had a busy schedule around Cape Town which warranted his t...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment