GUN WIELDING CHINESE BOSS ARRESTED

A Chinese mine supervisor has been arrested for pointing a gun at his subordinate who was claiming unpaid wages, the police have said.
National Police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest in a statement.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police is investigating an incident that occurred at Bijour Farm,
Lower Gweru, on January 21,” reads part of the statement.
“Kholwani Dube
(38) stabbed a Chinese national with an okapi knife on the leg after a labour
dispute while the Chinese national pointed a firearm at him.
“Both the
Zimbabwean national and Chinese national are facing criminal charges.
“Meanwhile,
Mthandazo Sibanda (20) was shot with a 9mm pistol by a Chinese national as he
was allegedly stealing gold dump at Binyup 5 Mine, Filabusi, on January 22.
“Police have
since arrested the Chinese national,” said Commissioner Nyathi. Herald
