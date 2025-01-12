EVICTION BATTLE : MUTUMBUKA'S MANSION VANDALISED



Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka has suffered immense loss after a man who fraudulently bought his Chisipite mansion in Harare maliciously destroyed property worth US$70 000 on being evicted.

Mutumbuka’s relatives failed to move back into the house last week after they found doors, door frames, window frames removed from the house while the roof, gate, electric fence and other key installations were extensively damaged.

Some installations were removed and are missing. The mansion’s value is estimated at US$600 000 while court reports put the value at US$400 000.

Last week, Dr Mutumbuka’s representative, Dzikamai Danha reported Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga to Highlands Police (RRB 6254587) for vandalising the house. Marange and Zirenga claim that they bought the house from Jonah Ngome who the court declared forged Dr Mutumbuka’s title deeds to the property.

Doctor Mutumbuka’s nephew, Anthony Muperi told The Mirror that Marange allegedly removed all doors, door frames and window frames to the house, vandalised the gate and the roof, the swimming pool, the electric fence and the geyser.

“The house is just a shell. We went to inspect it as we prepared to move back last week and we were shocked by what we saw. It is simply uninhabitable. No one can stay there.

“The vindictiveness with which Marange acted against Dr Mutumbuka is shocking. Marange knows well that this is Dr Mutumbuka’s house and Dr Mutumbuka has not wronged him in any way; he is merely repossessing what is his. We therefore wonder why he acted this way. When Marange moved in last year, the house was intact, but he leaves behind a shell despite causing so much pain, suffering and anguish to Dr Mutumbuka,” said Muperi.

He said the act of vandalism happened between the time that the Sheriff delivered the eviction order to Marange and the time that Marange and his family moved out of the house.

“The house was intact when we accompanied the Sheriff there after the eviction order was granted. We then found the residence upside down when we went back to prepare to reoccupy the residence,” said Muperi.

National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter to The Mirror and said that investigations are underway.

Asked whether she was not supposed to protect Dr Mutumbuka’s property, the Sheriff Regina Tadzoka, said she is not aware of the situation and urged the complainants to approach her office, so that action can be taken.

“I am not aware of the situation. I am hearing it for the first time from you. I however urge the parties concerned to approach our office so that we see what action we can take,” said Tadzoka.

Both Marange and his wife Zirenga could not be reached for comment as their phone numbers are said to be no longer in use.

According to the report filed with the Police, the damage includes taps, a gate motor, a swimming pool pump, swimming pool pipes, a borehole cable, and an intercom system. Other items reportedly vandalised include wall switches, light bulbs, the switchboard, a borehole stand, and four sinks, alongside two kitchen sinks.

Tiles were damaged.

Dr Mutumbuka’s property was fraudulently taken over by Ngome who pulled his title deeds from the Deeds Office. He forged the deeds and then sold the property to Marange and Zirengwa.

Ngome never came to court to defend his ownership of the house and neither has he been arrested for the fraud.

The agreement of sale of the property was done by Harare lawyer Kenias Mutyasira. Dr Mutumbuka was evicted from the residence through an order issued by Justice Webster Chinamhora who later resigned from the bench after allegations of misconduct were levelled against him.

Dr Mutumbuka has been battling in the courts to get back his house until in November 2024 when Justice Justice Priscila Munangati- Manongwa declared that House Number 90 Harare Drive, Colney Valley Chisipite, Harare legitimately belonged to Dr Mutumbuka and those in occupancy should vacate and allow him to take back his house.

Dr Mutumbuka’s celebrations were short-lived when he found that he has to fork out US$70 000 to repair the house.

Dr Mutumbuka works abroad and sits on several boards including those of UNESCO and Harvard. Masvingo Mirror