ED FACES GLOBAL RIDICULE, SAYS MWONZORA

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has warned the campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have an extended presidential term risks making him an international laughing stock, further undermining Zimbabwe’s democracy and isolating the country.
Mwonzora’s
remarks come amid heated discussions about the alleged “2030 proposal,” which
allegedly seeks to prolong President Mnangagwa’s term by two years to 2030 or
even allow for an additional third term, potentially keeping him in power until
he is 91 years.
“President
Mnangagwa swore to uphold and defend the constitution, Parliament also swore to
do the same. After the 2023 elections, we heard some people within Zanu PF
talking about 2030, indicating they wanted an extension of term for President
Mnangagwa by two years from 2028. This involves asking the president to go back
on his word,” he said, accusing Mnangagwa of risking his credibility.
“When
interviewed by Christiane Amanpour (Chief International Anchor for CNN) in the
US, Mnangagwa made it clear the term limits was a provision he was going to
respect. In China, the president said he was going to respect term limits. He
said he is a ‘constitutionalist and lawyer.’ If you renege on that, you are
making the president an international laughing stock, who says one thing and
practices another.”
Mwonzora
underscored the significance of Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, describing it as
a product of national consensus, which includes term limits for the presidency
to prevent prolonged rule.
“The MDC has
made its position clear that it does not support the desecration and wanton
change of the Constitution, which is self-serving,” he said.
“In 2013,
Zimbabweans across political divides concluded a Constitution-making process
and came up with a people-driven democratic Constitution. 93 percent of
Zimbabweans voted in favour of this constitution.”
The
Constitution, Mwonzora emphasised, retained the executive presidency and agreed
a president will serve for five years and seek re-election for another five
years.
“This was a
national consensus, even Zanu PF agreed to it. At that time, Zimbabweans were
clear they wanted to avoid the long periods of rulership experienced under
President Robert Mugabe, who ruled for over 30 years,” said the MDC leader.
To safeguard
the dignity of former presidents after their stay in office, Mwonzora said the
constitution guarantees their benefits.
“To make sure
we didn’t prejudice the president, we went on to say the former president would
earn the same as a sitting president, so their conditions of service remain the
same,” he noted.
However,
Mwonzora expressed dismay at the post-2023 election discussions within Zanu PF
about extending Mnangagwa’s term.
“After the 2023
elections, we started hearing some people within Zanu PF talking about 2030,
indicating they wanted to extend the president’s term by two years from 2028 or
add another term,” he said.
“Their logic
was the president has done very well and there was an outright demand for an
extension of term, adding another term so that the president holds office for
15 years. We are fundamentally opposed to this move.”
The MDC leader
questioned the logic of extending President Mnangagwa’s term, given his
advanced age.
“Let’s look at
the realities of our president. President Mnangagwa is 82 years old. At the
time he concludes his term in 2028, he will be 86 years old. If we give him
another five years, he will be 91 years at the time he completes that term.
There is no justification why we should extend a term for a person who is of
that age,” Mwonzora said.
“After the
completion of his (second) term, of course the president must go home and write
memoirs, reflect and rest. Zimbabwe is not short of manpower to run the affairs
of this country. We need fresh blood in that regard.”
Mwonzora also
warned amending the constitution in this manner would set a dangerous
precedent.
“This creates a
dangerous precedent – today we are saying let’s extend by one term or by two
years because Mnangagwa has done well. Next time we will say let’s extend for
Douglas Mwonzora for life because he has done well and there will be no end,”
he said.
“We will be
sliding more and more into the political abyss and this opening of dangerous
precedence is unwelcome.”
The opposition
leader argued extending Mnangagwa’s rule would undermine the Constitution and
international best practices.
“Constitutions
are built out of the distrust of politicians,” Mwonzora said.
“The
fundamental principle is a president is elected and holds office for a limited
term after which they can serve the nation in other capacities other than
president but also international best practice is such that where there are
term limits, they are respected.
“Look at
(former US president, Barack) Obama. He was a very popular president, but when
his eight years expired, he went away. Bringing this amendment will make us go
against fundamental constitutional principles and international best practices
and convention.”
Mwonzora
further warned any such amendment would deepen Zimbabwe’s international
isolation, noting the country is already under international isolation due to
governance issues.
He added how
the Commonwealth, which Zimbabwe wants to be readmitted into, has raised
concerns about these proposed constitutional changes.
Mwonzora
concluded by warning against returning to Zimbabwe’s past.
“Zimbabweans
have rejected long term rule as a result of their experiences under the so
called ‘First Republic’ and this amendment is going to return us back to the
situation that was there before or during the expiry of the ‘First Republic’
and there is no reason why we should do that,” said the MDC leader. CITE
