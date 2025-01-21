ED FACES GLOBAL RIDICULE, SAYS MWONZORA

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has warned the campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have an extended presidential term risks making him an international laughing stock, further undermining Zimbabwe’s democracy and isolating the country.

Mwonzora’s remarks come amid heated discussions about the alleged “2030 proposal,” which allegedly seeks to prolong President Mnangagwa’s term by two years to 2030 or even allow for an additional third term, potentially keeping him in power until he is 91 years.

“President Mnangagwa swore to uphold and defend the constitution, Parliament also swore to do the same. After the 2023 elections, we heard some people within Zanu PF talking about 2030, indicating they wanted an extension of term for President Mnangagwa by two years from 2028. This involves asking the president to go back on his word,” he said, accusing Mnangagwa of risking his credibility.

“When interviewed by Christiane Amanpour (Chief International Anchor for CNN) in the US, Mnangagwa made it clear the term limits was a provision he was going to respect. In China, the president said he was going to respect term limits. He said he is a ‘constitutionalist and lawyer.’ If you renege on that, you are making the president an international laughing stock, who says one thing and practices another.”

Mwonzora underscored the significance of Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, describing it as a product of national consensus, which includes term limits for the presidency to prevent prolonged rule.

“The MDC has made its position clear that it does not support the desecration and wanton change of the Constitution, which is self-serving,” he said.

“In 2013, Zimbabweans across political divides concluded a Constitution-making process and came up with a people-driven democratic Constitution. 93 percent of Zimbabweans voted in favour of this constitution.”

The Constitution, Mwonzora emphasised, retained the executive presidency and agreed a president will serve for five years and seek re-election for another five years.

“This was a national consensus, even Zanu PF agreed to it. At that time, Zimbabweans were clear they wanted to avoid the long periods of rulership experienced under President Robert Mugabe, who ruled for over 30 years,” said the MDC leader.

To safeguard the dignity of former presidents after their stay in office, Mwonzora said the constitution guarantees their benefits.

“To make sure we didn’t prejudice the president, we went on to say the former president would earn the same as a sitting president, so their conditions of service remain the same,” he noted.

However, Mwonzora expressed dismay at the post-2023 election discussions within Zanu PF about extending Mnangagwa’s term.

“After the 2023 elections, we started hearing some people within Zanu PF talking about 2030, indicating they wanted to extend the president’s term by two years from 2028 or add another term,” he said.

“Their logic was the president has done very well and there was an outright demand for an extension of term, adding another term so that the president holds office for 15 years. We are fundamentally opposed to this move.”

The MDC leader questioned the logic of extending President Mnangagwa’s term, given his advanced age.

“Let’s look at the realities of our president. President Mnangagwa is 82 years old. At the time he concludes his term in 2028, he will be 86 years old. If we give him another five years, he will be 91 years at the time he completes that term. There is no justification why we should extend a term for a person who is of that age,” Mwonzora said.

“After the completion of his (second) term, of course the president must go home and write memoirs, reflect and rest. Zimbabwe is not short of manpower to run the affairs of this country. We need fresh blood in that regard.”

Mwonzora also warned amending the constitution in this manner would set a dangerous precedent.

“This creates a dangerous precedent – today we are saying let’s extend by one term or by two years because Mnangagwa has done well. Next time we will say let’s extend for Douglas Mwonzora for life because he has done well and there will be no end,” he said.

“We will be sliding more and more into the political abyss and this opening of dangerous precedence is unwelcome.”

The opposition leader argued extending Mnangagwa’s rule would undermine the Constitution and international best practices.

“Constitutions are built out of the distrust of politicians,” Mwonzora said.

“The fundamental principle is a president is elected and holds office for a limited term after which they can serve the nation in other capacities other than president but also international best practice is such that where there are term limits, they are respected.

“Look at (former US president, Barack) Obama. He was a very popular president, but when his eight years expired, he went away. Bringing this amendment will make us go against fundamental constitutional principles and international best practices and convention.”

Mwonzora further warned any such amendment would deepen Zimbabwe’s international isolation, noting the country is already under international isolation due to governance issues.

He added how the Commonwealth, which Zimbabwe wants to be readmitted into, has raised concerns about these proposed constitutional changes.

Mwonzora concluded by warning against returning to Zimbabwe’s past.

“Zimbabweans have rejected long term rule as a result of their experiences under the so called ‘First Republic’ and this amendment is going to return us back to the situation that was there before or during the expiry of the ‘First Republic’ and there is no reason why we should do that,” said the MDC leader. CITE