DOC DRAGGED TO CHIEF'S COURT BY SIDE CHICK

Bindura District Medical Officer, Dr Tonderai Chiwawa, is being accused by the pregnant girlfriend he dumped of proposing a deal in which he will compensate her with TWO goats while also opening a window for the two to reconcile.
He has been
dragged to a traditional chief’s court for allegedly dumping his pregnant
girlfriend and will also face allegations of forcing her to abort.
Dr Chiwawa
(40), who is married, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Karen
Tandanguni (25), since November 2022.
The two are
expected to appear before Chief Masembura on January 19.
The doctor was
initially summoned to appear at Chief Masembura’s traditional court last month
but failed to show up.
Now, he is set
to appear before Chief Chipadze.
He has offered
to compensate Karen with two goats for putting her through hell and possibly
reconcile with her but Karen claims the proposal is an insult to her.
Karen is now
accusing the doctor of threatening to harm her following her decision to keep
the baby.
The matter has
been reported at Bindura Police Station where Karen has lodged a complaint for
theft after her phone, which contained most of the texts she shared with Dr
Chiwawa, was stolen.
Karen told
H-Metro that Dr Chiwawa was accusing her of seeking attention at the expense of
his reputation.
“He had
promised to marry me but he is now denying responsibility and told me that he
will give me two goats as compensation and we will reconcile.
“We have been
together since November 2022 and he says he wants me to suffer for dragging him
to the chief’s court.
“I also fear
for my life because he said he is prepared to harm me if I keep the child,”
said Karen.
She added: “He
introduced me to his relatives and I still talk to some of them.
“They told me
to be careful of him because he is already in his third marriage. He has two
children with his first wife, three with his second and one with the maid but,
surprisingly, he is forcing me to abort,” she said.
Karen claims
the medical doctor has been making frantic efforts to stop her going public
with the story.
Contacted for
comment, Dr Chiwawa claimed he only knew Karen from his neighbourhood.
“I know the
girl from around and I don’t care whatever she says, you can as well write all
the information she tells you.
“She just wants
to tarnish my image,” said Dr Chiwawa. H Metro
