DOC DRAGGED TO CHIEF'S COURT BY SIDE CHICK

Bindura District Medical Officer, Dr Tonderai Chiwawa, is being accused by the pregnant girlfriend he dumped of proposing a deal in which he will compensate her with TWO goats while also opening a window for the two to reconcile.

He has been dragged to a traditional chief’s court for allegedly dumping his pregnant girlfriend and will also face allegations of forcing her to abort.

Dr Chiwawa (40), who is married, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Karen Tandanguni (25), since November 2022.

The two are expected to appear before Chief Masembura on January 19.

The doctor was initially summoned to appear at Chief Masembura’s traditional court last month but failed to show up.

Now, he is set to appear before Chief Chipadze.

He has offered to compensate Karen with two goats for putting her through hell and possibly reconcile with her but Karen claims the proposal is an insult to her.

Karen is now accusing the doctor of threatening to harm her following her decision to keep the baby.

The matter has been reported at Bindura Police Station where Karen has lodged a complaint for theft after her phone, which contained most of the texts she shared with Dr Chiwawa, was stolen.

Karen told H-Metro that Dr Chiwawa was accusing her of seeking attention at the expense of his reputation.

“He had promised to marry me but he is now denying responsibility and told me that he will give me two goats as compensation and we will reconcile.

“We have been together since November 2022 and he says he wants me to suffer for dragging him to the chief’s court.

“I also fear for my life because he said he is prepared to harm me if I keep the child,” said Karen.

She added: “He introduced me to his relatives and I still talk to some of them.

“They told me to be careful of him because he is already in his third marriage. He has two children with his first wife, three with his second and one with the maid but, surprisingly, he is forcing me to abort,” she said.

Karen claims the medical doctor has been making frantic efforts to stop her going public with the story.

Contacted for comment, Dr Chiwawa claimed he only knew Karen from his neighbourhood.

“I know the girl from around and I don’t care whatever she says, you can as well write all the information she tells you.

“She just wants to tarnish my image,” said Dr Chiwawa. H Metro