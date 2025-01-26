AS DRC WAR RAGES

The Sadc Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has repelled an aggression by M23 armed rebels as the regional bloc steps up efforts to restore normalcy in the Great Lakes region.

Hostilities in the region have killed thousands, with millions fleeing their homes. Both Sadc and the African Union have issued statements denouncing the aggression by the rebel group.

In a statement at the weekend, the Sadc Secretariat expressed concern at the recent attack on the SADC Force, the SAMIDRC, by the M23 armed group.

“Sadc unequivocally condemns this act of aggression by the M23 operating in the Eastern DRC, such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region,” reads the statement.

“The pursuit of territorial expansion by M23 only exacerbates the already existing dire humanitarian and security situation in the Eastern DRC, which has left thousands of people dead and forced millions in North Kivu, particularly women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, to flee their homes,” reads the statement.

“The rebel group M23 attacked SAMIDRC in Goma to which SAMIDRC retaliated and successfully repelled the armed group. SADC commends the actions of the brave men and women from SAMIDRC who sacrificed their lives for the Region.”

The Sadc Secretariat noted that the M23 aggression was in violation of the peace agreement that was struck by Angolan leader, President Joase Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, between the DRC Government and the rebels.

“The actions of the M23 armed group contravenes the Nairobi Peace Process and is a clear violation of the agreed ceasefire brokered through the Luanda Process led by His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa. We, therefore, call on all parties in the conflict to adhere to their obligations in the ceasefire, calling for immediate cessation of hostilities and atrocities perpetrated by M23 as well as unconditional withdrawal from all occupied positions,” reads the statement.

“Sadc further encourages all parties to the conflict in Eastern DRC to comply with the terms and conditions of the existing peace agreements and engage through dialogue for everlasting peace, security and stability in the DRC and the Region.”

The regional bloc reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to continue supporting the DRC in its pursuit of safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as sustainable peace, security, and development.

“To this end, the SAMIDRC will remain resolute in supporting efforts aimed at addressing the unstable and deteriorating security and humanitarian situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC. We call upon the international community, including the United Nations, to join us in denouncing these unlawful actions by the M23. Sadc Region reiterates its solidarity with the people of the DRC and commends them for resilience against brutal actions perpetrated by the M23 and other armed groups,” reads the statement.

African Union Commission chairperson, Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the continental body was following with great attention the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the east of the DRC.

In a statement the AU said: “He (Dr Mahamat) notes with deep concern the threats that such developments pose to the tireless and significant efforts undertaken within the framework of the two African mechanisms, notably the Luanda process led by President Joao Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola.

“He expresses his unreserved support for such efforts, which are the only way to resolve the persistent tension between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, on the one hand, and between the Government of the DRC and its political-military opposition, on the other.

“He calls for the strict observance of the ceasefire agreed between the parties and the immediate cessation of all hostilities.”

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is severing diplomatic ties with Rwanda and the United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting as the fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group intensifies.

The three-year-old M23 rebellion in DRC’s mineral-rich east has intensified this month, with the rebels seizing control of more territory, prompting the UN to warn of the risk of a broader regional war.