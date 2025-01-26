AS DRC WAR RAGES

The Sadc Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has repelled an aggression by M23 armed rebels as the regional bloc steps up efforts to restore normalcy in the Great Lakes region.
Hostilities in the region have killed thousands, with millions fleeing their homes. Both Sadc and the African Union have issued statements denouncing the aggression by the rebel group.
In a statement
at the weekend, the Sadc Secretariat expressed concern at the recent attack on
the SADC Force, the SAMIDRC, by the M23 armed group.
“Sadc
unequivocally condemns this act of aggression by the M23 operating in the
Eastern DRC, such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and
peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region,” reads the statement.
“The pursuit of
territorial expansion by M23 only exacerbates the already existing dire
humanitarian and security situation in the Eastern DRC, which has left
thousands of people dead and forced millions in North Kivu, particularly women,
children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, to flee their homes,”
reads the statement.
“The rebel
group M23 attacked SAMIDRC in Goma to which SAMIDRC retaliated and successfully
repelled the armed group. SADC commends the actions of the brave men and women
from SAMIDRC who sacrificed their lives for the Region.”
The Sadc
Secretariat noted that the M23 aggression was in violation of the peace
agreement that was struck by Angolan leader, President Joase Manuel Goncalves
Lourenco, between the DRC Government and the rebels.
“The actions of the M23 armed group contravenes the Nairobi Peace Process and is a clear violation of the agreed ceasefire brokered through the Luanda Process led by His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa. We, therefore, call on all parties in the conflict to adhere to their obligations in the ceasefire, calling for immediate cessation of hostilities and atrocities perpetrated by M23 as well as unconditional withdrawal from all occupied positions,” reads the statement.
“Sadc further
encourages all parties to the conflict in Eastern DRC to comply with the terms
and conditions of the existing peace agreements and engage through dialogue for
everlasting peace, security and stability in the DRC and the Region.”
The regional
bloc reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to continue supporting the DRC in its
pursuit of safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial
integrity, as well as sustainable peace, security, and development.
“To this end,
the SAMIDRC will remain resolute in supporting efforts aimed at addressing the
unstable and deteriorating security and humanitarian situation prevailing in
the Eastern DRC. We call upon the international community, including the United
Nations, to join us in denouncing these unlawful actions by the M23. Sadc
Region reiterates its solidarity with the people of the DRC and commends them
for resilience against brutal actions perpetrated by the M23 and other armed
groups,” reads the statement.
African Union
Commission chairperson, Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the continental body was
following with great attention the deteriorating security and humanitarian
situation in the east of the DRC.
In a statement
the AU said: “He (Dr Mahamat) notes with deep concern the threats that such
developments pose to the tireless and significant efforts undertaken within the
framework of the two African mechanisms, notably the Luanda process led by
President Joao Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola.
“He expresses
his unreserved support for such efforts, which are the only way to resolve the
persistent tension between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of
Rwanda, on the one hand, and between the Government of the DRC and its
political-military opposition, on the
other.
“He calls for
the strict observance of the ceasefire agreed between the parties and the
immediate cessation of all hostilities.”
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is severing
diplomatic ties with Rwanda and the United Nations Security Council has called
an emergency meeting as the fighting between the Congolese army and the M23
armed group intensifies.
The three-year-old M23 rebellion in DRC’s mineral-rich east
has intensified this month, with the rebels seizing control of more territory,
prompting the UN to warn of the risk of a broader regional war.
0 comments:
Post a Comment