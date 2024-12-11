WADYAJENA AMONG 46 VYING FOR ZACC POSTS

The race is on to fill vacancies at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), with 47 candidates shortlisted for public interviews scheduled for December 19, 2024.

These interviews come on the heels of the expiration of the terms of the current Commissioners, marking a pivotal moment for ZACC’s future.

This announcement was made by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, in an official communication to the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

The process began with a public call for nominations, as required by Section 237(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) received an overwhelming response — 145 nominations in total, comprising 112 men and 33 women.

After a rigorous screening, the CSRO whittled down the list to 47 suitable candidates, who now prepare to face the nation in public interviews. These interviews will take place at Committee Room Number 3 of the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Candidates must be in their seats by 7 am sharp, as Dr Rushwaya made it clear that late arrivals will be disqualified without exception.

The list of contenders reads like a who’s who of the country’s legal, political and civic leadership.

Former legislators such as Gabriel Chaibva, Mayor Wadyajena, Tongai Matutu, Kindness Paradza, and Zalerah Makari, are among those vying for the prestigious positions.

The legal fraternity is well-represented with figures like Brian Kashangura, Caroline Chigumira, Doreen Gapare, Meme Zvimba and Advocate Wilbert Mandinde.

The diverse line-up also includes religious leaders like Rev Jeremiah Doyce and Rev. Dr. Chiropafadzo Moyo, retired military personnel such as Major Michael Santu, academics like Dr Tinashe Rukuni, and various other professionals and community leaders.

The full roster, a mosaic of expertise and backgrounds, underscores the importance of this selection process for the Commission’s mandate to combat corruption.

For those curious to witness the process unfold, Parliament has made arrangements to accommodate members of the public in the Multi-Purpose Hall of the New Parliament Building.

But for those who cannot attend in person, technology bridges the gap.

Proceedings will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including Zoom, Twitter, and Facebook Live. Access links can be found on the Parliament’s official website, www.parlzim.gov.zw, ensuring transparency and public engagement in this critical national decision.

As the countdown to December 19 continues, the shortlisted candidates prepare to face public scrutiny, and the nation eagerly awaits the outcome.

This process is not just about filling vacancies; it is about shaping the future of an institution tasked with safeguarding the country’s integrity. Herald