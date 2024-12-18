TRUCK DRIVER : I FORGAVE CHEATING WIFE

A truck driver, Gift Molai has forgiven his wife, Precious Hobwana (39), who cheated with his nephew Tatenda Chikengezha (23).

Tatenda, who is still single, appeared to be obsessed with Precious to such an extent that he was always visiting his uncle’s home.

Precious then left the couple’s home after accusing Gift of infidelity.

She moved out of the house, with their three children, and took all the property, leaving only the bed. She even handed him a divorce token.

When Gift decided to visit his children, early one morning, he found Tatenda and Precious sharing the same bed.

Tatenda was given a thorough beating, bolted out of the house in a naked state, while bleeding. Gift says he still loves his wife.

“To be truthful, I love my wife,” said Gift. “My nephew has been causing problems in my marriage to the extent that my wife had to cook up issues accusing me of infidelity, unaware that she was the one in that quagmire of adultery.

“We engaged my relatives, as well as her relatives, in trying to solve our differences, unaware that the worm was within my house.

“Tatenda had been visiting me and many times I would leave him at my house since I am a truck driver.”

He added: “My wife gave me a token of divorce in front of her mother’s brother. Akanditambidza one dollar zvikanzi handichakuda ndakunogara ndega.

“She stayed there for a week after that divorce token and she left to stay in Tafara. She gave me her address saying I was free to come and see our children.

“On Saturday, at around 4am, I visited my wife in Tafara, I was lucky to find the door unlocked, entered and, hey, Tatenda was between the sheets with my wife.

“I got angry, I bashed him, took a pot and attacked him and he ran away naked and the neighbours witnessed the fracas.”

Gift told H-Metro that on two occasions he took Precious back to their matrimonial home, where they made love on both occasions.

“Kaviri ndichienda kwaanogara tobva tose tonorara kumba zvakanakanaka. Love is powerful, I feel for my wife and she has the same feelings for me. Tatenda has been the evil and an enemy of my family.

“Above all this, I love my wife. We have been living nicely before Tatenda fooled and seduced her.

“I accessed my wife’s mobile phone and found out that she was planning to leave the country.

“She has not been telling me all this, her uncle was aware, that is why she decided to give me a token of divorce in front of him.

“Precious had changed her attitude, harassing me and leaving home without my consent, maybe she was trying to affect my emotions and find a way to leave.

“I remained calm.”

Tatenda could not be reached for comment.

However, he is reported to have opened a docket of assault against Gift at Mabvuku Police Station.

Precious told H-Metro: “I am not willing to give my side of the story, better get all the information of what took place from the person who took the case to the media. I am aware that Gift is the one who informed you saka ngaakuudzei zvese,” said Precious. H Metro